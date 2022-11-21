Home / World News / Iran says taking retaliatory measures for IAEA resolution

Iran says taking retaliatory measures for IAEA resolution

world news
Published on Nov 21, 2022 02:17 PM IST

International Atomic Energy Agency criticised Tehran's lack of cooperation with the nuclear watchdog.

An Iranian flag flutters in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria.(Reuters File)
An Iranian flag flutters in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria.(Reuters File)
AFP |

Iran said Monday it was taking retaliatory measures against the International Atomic Energy Agency over a resolution criticising Tehran's lack of cooperation with the nuclear watchdog.

Read more: Nearly 20 dead, 300 injured in Indonesia earthquake: Official

"In response to the recent action of three European countries and the United States in the adoption of a resolution against Iran, some initial measures have been decided by the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran," said foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iran
iran

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out