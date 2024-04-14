Iran threatens to attack US bases if it backs Israel's retaliation: 10 points

Iran has warned the United States that it will target its bases if Washington backs Israel's retaliation. Tehran sent the message to the US administration via Switzerland. Israeli Iron Dome air defense system launches to intercept missiles fired from Iran, in central Israel.(AP/PTI)

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said his country didn't want a conflict with Iran, but it will not hesitate to act in support of Israel's defence.

Iran on Sunday fired a volley of over 300 drones and missiles on Israel. Most of the projectiles were intercepted. The attack was in retaliation for Israel's alleged airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.

Here are top 10 updates on Israel-Iran conflict:

The US said its forces in the middle-east intercepted dozens of missiles and UAVs, which were directed at Israel from Iran, Iraq, Syria and Yemen. Austin promised the US forces will provide further support Israel for its defence and regional stability. "We condemn these reckless and unprecedented attacks by Iran and its proxies, and we call on Iran to immediately halt any further attacks, including from its proxy forces, and to de-escalate tensions," he said. Earlier today, US president Joe Biden condemned Iran's attack on Israeli soil and said he will convene the meeting of G7 leaders over a diplomatic response tomorrow.. "Earlier today, Iran--and its proxies operating out of Yemen, Syria and Iraq--launched an unprecedented air attack against military facilities in Israel. I condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms...I've just spoken with Prime Minister Netanyahu to reaffirm America's ironclad commitment to the security of Israel. I told him that Israel demonstrated a remarkable capacity to defend against and defeat even unprecedented attacks - sending a clear message to its foes that they cannot effectively threaten the security of Israel," he said. Meanwhile, Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu said the country repelled the attack. "We intercepted, we repelled, together we shall win," Netanyahu posted on X. Israel's Channel 12 TV cited an unnamed Israeli official as saying there would be a "significant response" to the attack. Israel's military spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari described Iran's actions as very grave. He said Iran pushed the region towards escalation. He said Iran launched 10 cruise missiles among other projectiles, which were neutralised outside the country's borders. Earlier, Iran said the strikes were a punishment for "Israeli crimes". It said Tehran will respond more seriously if Israel makes "another mistake". It said Iran deemed the matter "concluded". The European Union, Britain, Japan, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Mexico, the Netherlands and Norway condemned Iran's attack. Hagari said Iran launched 300 "threats" and 99 percent were intercepted. He called it a "success' '. Replying to a query on Israeli response, he said it would do everything to protect its citizens. Israel defence minister Yoav Gallant thanked the US for support. He, however, said the campaign wasn't over. “This campaign is not over yet. We need to remain vigilant … and to prepare for any scenario...“At the same time, we blocked the first wave (of attacks), and we did it with great success," he said. A 7-year-old girl was seriously wounded in southern Israel and an airbase received minor damages, said Hagari. Iran's Revolutionary Guard has warned the US of military action. "The terrorist U.S. government is warned any support or participation in harming Iran’s interests will be followed by a decisive and regretting response by Iran’s armed forces," the statement said. Meanwhile, India has expressed concerns over the developments. "We are seriously concerned at the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran which threatens the peace and security in the region. We call for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and returning to the path of diplomacy,” said the Ministry of External Affairs.

