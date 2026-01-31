Iran-US tensions LIVE updates: Russia offers to mediate as Washington-Tehran tensions escalate

Live

Russia offered to mediate between United States and Iran while Washington-aided peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv are set to resume in Abu Dhabi from Sunday.

Iran-US tensions LIVE updates: United States President Donald Trump appeared confident on Friday (local time) that Iran would prefer making a deal than face military action by America. "I can say this, they do want to make a deal," he said while talking to reporters in the White House. Trump's remarks came even as Iran said on Friday that its missile and defence capabilities would “never” find their way on the negotiating table. The US President also said that he has given Iran a deadline to begin talks on its nuclear as well as missile program, however, he did not mention what the deadline was. Giving an idea about the escalation of tensions between the two countries, Trump said that they have a “large armada” going towards Iran. "We have a large armada, flotilla, call it whatever you want, heading toward Iran right now," Trump said as he referred to a US naval carrier group in waters off Iran, reported news agency AFP. “Hopefully we'll make a deal. If we do make a deal, that's good. If we don't make a deal, we'll see what happens,” he added. Iran official meets Putin Amid the ongoing tensions with the United States, Iran's secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani, its top security body, met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday in Moscow. While it is not known what the two leaders discussed, AFP reported that Russia has offered to play the role of a mediator between the two nations. Trump administration imposes sanctions on Iran's interior minister The Trump administration accused Iran's interior minister Eskandar Momeni of repressing nationwide protests across the country and imposed sanctions against him. According to the Trump administration, it was Momeni who oversaw Iran's law enforcement agencies who are responsible for the deaths of thousands of peaceful protestors across the country. What caused Iran-US tensions to escalate While tensions between the United States and Iran have been on the edge since nationwide protests hit the latter against the current regime, which reportedly led to thousands of deaths due to action by Tehran's security forces, the more recent escalations happened after US President Donald Trump threatened to attack the Islamic Republic and also ordered a US aircraft carrier strike group to the Middle East. What started as Trump's aim to curb the crackdown on nationwide protests has now become his ambition to strike a new nuclear deal with Iran. ...Read More

