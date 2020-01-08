e-paper
Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020
Iran will not give black box from crashed Ukrainian airliner to Boeing: Reports

Iran will not give black box from crashed Ukrainian airliner to Boeing: Reports

Ali Abedzadeh also said it was not clear which country Iran would send the box to so that its data could be analysed.

world Updated: Jan 08, 2020 16:36 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Dubai
Rescue workers recover the bodies of victims of the wreckage of a Boeing Co. 737-800 aircraft, operated by Ukraine International Airlines, which crashed shortly after takeoff near Shahedshahr, Iran on Wednesday, January 8.
Rescue workers recover the bodies of victims of the wreckage of a Boeing Co. 737-800 aircraft, operated by Ukraine International Airlines, which crashed shortly after takeoff near Shahedshahr, Iran on Wednesday, January 8.(Bloomberg photo)
         

Iran will not give the black box of the crashed Ukrainian airliner to planemaker Boeing, the head of Tehran’s civil aviation organisation was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

Ali Abedzadeh also said it was not clear which country Iran would send the box to so that its data could be analysed, semi-official Mehr news agency reported.

A Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 crashed earlier on Wednesday, killing all 176 people aboard shortly after taking off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport.

