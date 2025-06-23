Iran's ‘friendly neighbour’ Qatar says have right to respond to Iranian strikes on US bases

Qatar said on Monday that it reserves its right to respond after Iranian attack on US bases in Doha, reported Reuters. Iran state media said missiles were fired at US bases in Qatar, Iraq on Monday. Qatar said Iranian attack on US base 'flagrant violation' of sovereignty.(REUTERS/Representative)

Meanwhile, Iran's top security body said the strikes “do not pose any threat to our friendly and brotherly neighbour Qatar.” Follow Iran Israel conflict live updates

Qatar said Iranian attack on US base 'flagrant violation' of sovereignty. Qatar, issueing a statement condemning Iranian attack on the US air base, said no casualties were reported.

Iran said the missile barrage on Qatar was same number as bombs used by US on nuclear sites, signaling desire to de-escalate, reports said.

Iran launched multiple missiles towards US bases in Qatar on Monday shortly after the Qatari airspace was temporarily closed, citing heightened threats of Iranian retaliation against the United States over the strikes the President Donald Trump-led administration carried out targeting nuclear facilities in Iran this weekend.

Reports said that missile were launched under ‘Operation Basharat al-Fath’, what a Reuters report translated to as ‘annunciation of victory’, against US bases in Iraq and Qatar.

There was “imminent threat” of Iranian airstrikes on US base in Qatar, sources had told Fox News on Monday.

The US on Saturday struck three Iranian nuclear sites – Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan – using bunker-buster bombs, with President Donald Trump asking Iran to agree to “end the war” after the “historic moment for the United States of America, Israel and the world”.

Videos showed people in Qatar's Doha stopping and looking up as missiles flew and interceptors fired and struck at least one missile in the night sky.

Iran announced on state television that it attacked American forces stationed at Qatar's Al Udeid Air Base.

A caption on screen called it “a mighty and successful response" to "America's aggression” as martial music played.

Iran also targeted the Ain al-Assad base housing US troops in western Iraq, an Iraqi security official told The Associated Press news agency. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to comment publicly.