Tue, Sept 09, 2025
Islamic Jihad says Israel's targeting of Hamas leaders 'blatant criminal act'

AFP |
Published on: Sept 09, 2025 09:28 pm IST

Islamic Jihad denounced Israel's actions against Hamas leaders in Doha, asserting that it constitutes a serious violation of basic human standards.

Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad, which has fought alongside Hamas in Gaza, on Tuesday condemned Israel's targeting of its ally's leaders in the Qatari capital Doha.

The group said that the attack violates most basic international laws and norms.(Reuters)
Israel's "targeting of a meeting of leaders of... Hamas in the Qatari capital, Doha, is a blatant criminal act that violates all human standards and values, as well as the most basic international laws and norms," Islamic Jihad said in a statement.

