Islamic Jihad says Israel's targeting of Hamas leaders 'blatant criminal act'

Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad, which has fought alongside Hamas in Gaza, on Tuesday condemned Israel's targeting of its ally's leaders in the Qatari capital Doha.
Israel's "targeting of a meeting of leaders of... Hamas in the Qatari capital, Doha, is a blatant criminal act that violates all human standards and values, as well as the most basic international laws and norms," Islamic Jihad said in a statement.