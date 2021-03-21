Islamic State claims responsibility for killing 33 Malian soldiers
Islamic State's West Africa affiliate claimed responsibility on Sunday for an ambush last week that killed 33 Malian soldiers, according to a statement published by the SITE Intelligence Group.
Fourteen soldiers were also injured in Monday's attack near the northern town of Tessit, near the border with Niger, according to Mali's army.
Islamic State said in a statement that its fighters captured three vehicles as well as weapons and ammunition, according to SITE.
The group has claimed responsibility for previous attacks on either side of the border that have killed dozens of Malian and Nigerien soldiers. It also carried out the 2017 ambush in the Nigerien village of Tongo Tongo that killed four American special forces troops and five Nigerien soldiers
Georgia shootings: Gun waiting periods rare in US states but more may be coming
- Waiting periods are required in just 10 states and the District of Columbia, although several states are considering legislation this year to impose them.
Indian Americans lead in marriage stability, Pakistan immigrants at 3rd: Report
- The Institute of Family Studies said in a report that not all immigrant families are equal when it comes to the family structure as Indian Americans rank at the top in family stability.
Covid-19: Pak PM Imran, First Lady 'comfortable with mild symptoms'
220 Chinese boats have encroached in South China Sea: Philippines
Islamic State claims responsibility for killing 33 Malian soldiers
A rapid Covid-19 vaccine rollout backfired in some US states
- Thirty percent of Connecticut’s adult population was eligible as of the same date, and it had administered doses at the fourth-highest rate in the country.
Chinese warplane enters Taiwan's air defence zone: Report
Explained: How UK is carrying out online census with focus on gender identity
- The change in the mode of the survey was spurred by Covid-19 as the government is trying to minimise person-to-person contact amid a major health crisis.
UK warns EU Covid vaccine export ban would be 'counter-productive'
Biden urged to defend voting rights as Republicans pursue new limits
- Republican state lawmakers are considering bills that would restrict access to the ballot, including by curtailing or eliminating mail-in and early voting, and imposing new ID requirements.
Romania sets record for virus patients in ICUs
- On Saturday, health officials convened in the capital as they looked for ways to increase ICU bed capacity in order to avoid a looming shortage.
German Covid case rate hits 2 month high with leaders set to meet
Chinese health officials urge unhurried public to get vaccinated against Covid
Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin arrives in Kabul on 1st trip to Afghanistan
- Austin’s stop in Afghanistan marks his first return to a US warzone in the Middle East since taking the Pentagon post.