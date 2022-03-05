Islamic State claims responsibility for mosque explosion in Pakistan's Peshawar
The Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for the explosion at a mosque in the Pakistani city of Peshawar that claimed over 50 lives, media reports said on Saturday.
On Friday, two terrorists opened fire at police officers near the mosque in Peshawar, after which one of them entered the building and staged the explosion. The attack left 57 people killed and more than 200 injured.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday condemned the suicide blast, saying "houses of worship should be havens, not targets".
"I condemn today's horrific attack on a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, during Friday prayers. My condolences to those who have lost loved ones, and my solidarity with the people of Pakistan," the UN chief tweeted.
Read | 56 killed, 65 injured in major bomb blast inside Peshawar mosque during prayer
The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Friday strongly condemned the suicide blast which it said intended to target Shia worshippers.
"The assault was clearly intended to target Shia worshippers and bears the hallmarks of sectarian outfits that have been allowed to run amok in recent years," the HRCP said in a statement.
While condemning the Peshawar blast, the HRCP said the assault was clearly intended to target Shia worshippers and bears the hallmarks of sectarian outfits that have been allowed to run amok in recent years.
-
56 killed, 65 injured in major bomb blast inside Peshawar mosque during prayer
At least 30 people were killed and dozens were injured in Peshawar on Friday after an explosion near the Qissa Khwani Bazaar area, reports said. Capital City Police Officer Peshawar Ijaz Ahsan, as quoted by Pakistani media, said according to initial reports, two attackers tried to enter the mosque and fired at police officers present on duty. The blast inside the mosque took place after the firing incident.
-
Russia-Ukraine agree on humanitarian corridors, 22 die in Chernihiv: Top updates
Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his 90-minute phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron earlier in the day, said that his country will achieve its goals of the military operation in Ukraine no matter what.
-
Zelenskyy calls for Putin to ‘sit down’ for negotiation, says ‘I don’t bite'
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said any kinds of talks between him and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are “more important than shots”, adding that it was the “only way to stop the war” between the two countries.
-
Russian foreign ministry says Ukraine invasion ‘result of anti-Russia policy’
The Russian foreign ministry in another statement on Twitter said that the “anti-Semitism, xenophonia, racial discrimination flourishing in Ukraine today” are “exactly” what the Vladimir Putin's side has been “talking about tirelessly” for the last eight years.
-
Russian troops have occupied govt building in Kharkiv, says Kherson governor
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who regularly addresses his people via videos, said that the country's defence lines were holding the Russian forces. He added that there has been no breather in missile strikes by Moscow that have transformed Kharkiv and Ukraine's capital Kyiv into a rubble.