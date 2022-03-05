Islamic State claims responsibility for mosque explosion in Pakistan's Peshawar

The Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for the explosion at a mosque in the Pakistani city of Peshawar that claimed over 50 lives, media reports said on Saturday.

On Friday, two terrorists opened fire at police officers near the mosque in Peshawar, after which one of them entered the building and staged the explosion. The attack left 57 people killed and more than 200 injured.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday condemned the suicide blast, saying "houses of worship should be havens, not targets".

"I condemn today's horrific attack on a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, during Friday prayers. My condolences to those who have lost loved ones, and my solidarity with the people of Pakistan," the UN chief tweeted.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Friday strongly condemned the suicide blast which it said intended to target Shia worshippers.

"The assault was clearly intended to target Shia worshippers and bears the hallmarks of sectarian outfits that have been allowed to run amok in recent years," the HRCP said in a statement.

