 Israel PM Netanyahu slams World Court's order on Gaza genocide: ‘Outrageous’ | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / Israel PM Netanyahu slams World Court's order on Gaza genocide: ‘Outrageous’

Israel PM Netanyahu slams World Court's order on Gaza genocide: ‘Outrageous’

ByManjiri Chitre
Jan 26, 2024 10:39 PM IST

The top UN court on Friday demanded that Israel must try to contain death and damage in its military offensive in Gaza.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday hit out at the World Court's order criticising Israel's war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, calling it “outrageous”. Responding to a genocide case brought by South Africa before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Netanyahu vowed to continue to do "what is necessary to defend the country".

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Reuters)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Reuters)

“We will continue to do what is necessary to defend our country and defend our people…Like every country, Israel has a basic right to defend itself ... The World Court in the Hague justly rejected the outrageous demand to deprive us of this right,” Netanyahu said.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“…The mere claim that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians is not only false, it's outrageous, and the willingness of the court to even discuss this is a disgrace that will not be erased for generations,” he added.

The top UN court on Friday demanded that Israel must try to contain death and damage in its military offensive in the enclave - which was home to over 2.3 million people. However, it fell short of ordering a ceasefire in war-ravaged Gaza in a genocide case, which was the primary request of the litigant, South Africa.

“The state of Israel shall.... take all measures within its power to prevent the commission of all acts within the scope of Article II of the Genocide Convention,” the court said, adding that it would not throw out South Africa's genocide case against Israel.

The Israel-Hamas war

The war between Israel and Hamas began on October 7 after Hamas' attack in which around 1,200 Israelis were killed. Since then, Israel has been continuously attacking Gaza with the country's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressing that they will continue its war till victory is achieved despite “international pressure”. According to the latest data from the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, the war has claimed over 26,000 lives, with thousands of people being injured and misplaced.

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On