 Israel signs $3 billion deal with US for 25 F-35 fighter jets
Wednesday, Jun 05, 2024
Israel signs $3 billion deal with US for 25 F-35 fighter jets

AFP
Jun 05, 2024 12:54 AM IST

The defence ministry said the deal would bring to 75 the number of F-35s in Israel's fleet.

Israel said Tuesday it signed a $3 billion deal to buy a third squadron of 25 advanced F-35 stealth fighter jets manufactured by Lockheed Martin, with the delivery to commence in 2028.

Israel said Tuesday it signed a $3 billion deal to buy a third squadron of 25 advanced F-35 stealth fighter jets manufactured by Lockheed Martin, with the delivery to commence in 2028.(REUTERS)
Israel said Tuesday it signed a $3 billion deal to buy a third squadron of 25 advanced F-35 stealth fighter jets manufactured by Lockheed Martin, with the delivery to commence in 2028.(REUTERS)

"At time when some of our adversaries aim to undermine our ties with our greatest ally, we only further strengthen our alliance," Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said in a statement announcing the deal.

"This sends a powerful message to our enemies across the region."

The defence ministry said the deal would bring to 75 the number of F-35s in Israel's fleet.

"The delivery of the aircrafts to the IDF (army) will commence in 2028 at a rate of three to five aircrafts per year," the ministry said in a statement.

Israel is the only Middle East nation with F-35s, the world's most advanced fighter which is stealth capable and can be used to gather intelligence, strike deep into enemy territory and engage in air duels.

In May 2018, Israel's military said it had become the first country to use F-35s in combat.

Even before the war with Hamas erupted on October 7, Israel had launched hundreds of raids on Syrian territory during that country's years of war, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters as well as Syrian army positions.

In April, Iran carried out its first ever direct attack on Israel using more than 300 drones and missiles as the war with Hamas in Gaza raged.

