Israeli Embassy asks citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban

The Israeli Embassy in India on Monday, a day after the Maldives banned Israeli passport holders from travelling to the country, highlighted several Indian beaches for Israelis to visit instead. This comes following the Maldives' decision on Sunday to ban the entry of individuals with Israeli passports. (File)

In a post on X, the embassy posted, “Since the Maldives is no longer welcoming Israelis, here are some beautiful and amazing Indian beaches where Israeli tourists are warmly welcomed and treated with utmost hospitality. 🏖️🇮🇳 Check out these recommendations from @IsraelinIndia, based on the places visited by our diplomats 👇.”

Among the recommendations were the beaches of Lakshwadeep, Goa, Andaman and Nicobar islands and Kerala.

The Israeli consul general in Mumbai Kobbi Shoshani also responded to a January post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which PM Modi praised the natural beauty of Lakshadweep.

Shoshani said, “Thanks to the Maldives Government's decision Israelis can now explore the beautiful beaches of #Lakshadweep.”

This comes following the Maldives' decision on Sunday to ban the entry of individuals with Israeli passports. Maldives Minister of Homeland Security and Technology Ali Ihsaan announced this decision during a news conference at the President's Office.

Maldives President's Office said in a press release, "President Dr Mohamed Muizzu, following a recommendation from the Cabinet, has resolved to impose a ban on Israeli passports."

It added, “The Cabinet decision includes amending necessary laws to prevent Israeli passport holders from entering the Maldives and establishing a Cabinet subcommittee to oversee these efforts.”

On Sunday, Israel's foreign ministry advised Israeli citizens against travelling to the Maldives since the Maldivian government banned visitors with Israeli passports. This advice also applies to Israelis who have dual citizenship. “For Israeli citizens already in the country, it is recommended to consider leaving, because if they find themselves in distress for any reason, it will be difficult for us to assist,” it said in a statement.

Additionally, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu will appoint a special envoy to assess what Palestinians need. He also plans to start a fundraising campaign to help the people of Palestine, working with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees.

Quoting data from the Maldives government, Reuters reported that 528 people from Israel visited the Maldives in the first four months of this year, which is less than the 4,644 who visited during the same period in 2023.

The Maldives government's decision comes during the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. The conflict began when Hamas launched an attack on Israel on October 7, with terrorists entering Israel, attacking civilian communities, and taking hostages. In response, Israel vowed to destroy Hamas.