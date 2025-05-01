Israel TV channel evacuates studio amid broadcast as wildfires close in

Israel’s leading television station was forced to evacuate its studio mid-broadcast on Wednesday as wildfires raging near Jerusalem reached dangerously close to its Neve Ilan facility. The videos of the incident went viral on social media. The journalist announced that the Channel 12 station was evacuated under orders from Israel’s Fire and Rescue Services.(AFP)

The unprecedented moment unfolded live on air when veteran news anchor Danny Kushmaro interrupted the evening bulletin and announced that the Channel 12 station was evacuated under orders from Israel’s Fire and Rescue Services, The Times of Israel reported.

Channel 12 later confirmed that all staff members had safely evacuated the premises and that emergency protocols were followed, the publication further stated.

Wildfires in Jerusalem

Wildfires due to extreme heat and winds broke out near Jerusalem on Wednesday, prompting the evacuation of communities and the closure of a main highway.

"Based on assessments of the fire’s spread, the district commander has instructed teams to prepare for the potential evacuation of additional communities, including deploying buses in case they are needed," the police said in a statement.

Israel's Fire and Rescue service said on Tuesday that due to extreme conditions that were increasing the likelihood of fires spreading and developing, it had prohibited the lighting of bonfires through May 7.

Netanyahu declares national emergency

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that rapidly spreading wildfires near Jerusalem could reach the city and declared the situation a “national emergency.” The alert level had been raised to the highest tier, AFP reported.

"We need to bring as many fire engines as possible and create firebreaks well beyond the current fire lines. We are now in a national emergency, not just a local one," he said in a video statement.

Search and rescue operation ordered

The military's chief of staff said he had ordered Home Front Command, the Air Force and all IDF units to assist as needed to support the Israeli Police and Fire and Rescue Services.

Search and Rescue forces from the IDF Search and Rescue Brigade and Air Force fire trucks have been assisting in efforts to extinguish the fires in the Jerusalem Hills area and evacuate residents.

