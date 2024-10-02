Israeli journalist narrates Iranian missile barrage, weighs retaliation

Israeli journalist Yeshnaya Rosemon recounted the terror and chaos that gripped the nation as Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel on October 1. Rosemon, speaking from Rehovot, detailed how residents rushed to safe rooms as the country’s missile defence systems intercepted incoming projectiles. Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets after Iran fired a salvo of ballistic missiles, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, October 1, 2024 REUTERS/Amir Cohen (REUTERS)

"At around 7:30 local time, IDF (Israel Defense Forces) spokesman Daniel Hagari and the Home Front Command alerted us that missiles had been launched from Iran," Rosemon said. "We were told to take cover in our safe rooms and wait for the IDF aerial defence systems to intercept the missiles."

According to Rosemon, 181 ballistic missiles were fired from Iran, reportedly from areas near Qom and Tabriz, and flew over Jordan and Palestinian territories. Many residents in Amman and Ramallah were seen cheering the missile barrage.

“They were intercepted almost all of them by Israeli aerial defence systems. One Palestinian from Gaza who was working in the city of Jericho was killed by debris that fell on him.”

Amid the missile barrage, another tragedy struck in Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv, where two Palestinian gunmen from Hebron opened fire at a light rail station, killing seven people. The combined attacks sent shockwaves through the country, heightening fears of further escalation.

Rosemon highlighted that the missile strike came after reports in the New York Times warned of potential Iranian attacks on Israeli airports and air force bases.

“Interestingly, the attack was reported in advance in the New York Times that said that Iran would target Israeli airports and airforce bases.”

The journalist described hearing "loud booms" as interceptor missiles engaged the incoming threats.

"It is quite clear that after this attack from Iran, Israel will not remain without a response. It's interesting to see what the response will be. Many will say that this will give Israel legitimacy to finally attack Iranian nuclear facilities," Rosemon said.

“It remains to be seen whether Israel has the capability to successfully carry out such an attack. That is one possibility.”

8 Israeli soldiers killed in Lebanon

Israel's ground incursion into Lebanon to battle Hezbollah militants left eight Israeli soldiers dead Wednesday, while the region braced for further escalation as Israel vowed to retaliate for Iran’s ballistic missile attack a day earlier. The Israeli military said seven soldiers were killed in two separate attacks. Earlier, the military had announced that a 22-year-old captain in a commando brigade was killed in Lebanon, the first Israeli combat death since the start of the incursion.

The assaults were among the deadliest against Israeli forces in months.