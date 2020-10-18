e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Italy approves new stimulus package to help virus hit economy

Italy approves new stimulus package to help virus hit economy

The ruling coalition agreed on a preliminary version of the stimulus package,expected to keep Italy’s deficit next year to 7% of economic output

world Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 17:12 IST
Reuters| Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Reuters| Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Milan
The expansionary package is expected to keep Italy’s deficit next year to 7% of economic output, up from a 5.7% forecast in April, reflecting the additional spending
The expansionary package is expected to keep Italy’s deficit next year to 7% of economic output, up from a 5.7% forecast in April, reflecting the additional spending(AFP)
         

Italy has approved a new stimulus package in its 2021 budget to foster an economic rebound from the recession caused by the coronavirus crisis, a government statement said on Sunday after a late-night cabinet meeting.

The ruling coalition, led by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and centre-left Partito Democratico(PD) party, agreed on a preliminary version of the stimulus package, a government source said, leaving final details to be hammered out.

Among measures to support the health and education system, the government will set up a 4 billion euro ($4.7 billion) fund to compensate companies worst hit by coronavirus lockdowns.

The budget also extends temporary lay-off schemes for companies with workers on furlough and offers tax breaks to support employment in the economically weak southern Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is expected on Sunday to also announce new measures to curb the steady spike in Covid-19 cases over recent weeks.

One of the European countries worst hit by the pandemic, Italy has forecast a 9% economic contraction for 2020, and a budget deficit equating to 10.8% of gross domestic product.

The expansionary package is expected to keep Italy’s deficit next year to 7% of economic output, up from a 5.7% forecast in April, reflecting the additional spending.

Italy has forecast economic growth of 6% in 2021.

Expansionary measures next year will total 40 billion euros, including cheap loans and grants from the European Union’s Recovery Fund, Gualtieri told lawmakers this month. ($1 = 0.8534 euros)

tags
top news
Covid-19 community transmission occurred in some districts: Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 community transmission occurred in some districts: Harsh Vardhan
Explained: Why Covid-19 cases may increase in winter
Explained: Why Covid-19 cases may increase in winter
IPL 2020 Live Score: Williamson, Bairstow give SRH good start in chase
IPL 2020 Live Score: Williamson, Bairstow give SRH good start in chase
BrahMos test-fired: List of missiles India has tested in last two months
BrahMos test-fired: List of missiles India has tested in last two months
Chicaco is ‘rattiest city’ in the US, says survey by pest control service
Chicaco is ‘rattiest city’ in the US, says survey by pest control service
Can never forget what PM Modi has done for me, says Chirag Paswan
Can never forget what PM Modi has done for me, says Chirag Paswan
IPL 2020: ‘Jadeja in last over, Dhoni’s worst decision ’
IPL 2020: ‘Jadeja in last over, Dhoni’s worst decision ’
Editorji espresso: Latest on Covid-19; Delhi-NCR gasps for breath
Editorji espresso: Latest on Covid-19; Delhi-NCR gasps for breath
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In