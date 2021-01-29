Italy to get 20% fewer Moderna Covid-19 vaccines from February 7
The U.S. pharmaceutical company Moderna will deliver 20% fewer vaccines to Italy than promised in the week starting on Feb. 7, Italy's special commissioner for Covid-19 said on Friday.
"Minutes ago, Moderna told us about the cut in the distribution of its vaccines. In the week beginning Feb. 7, only 132,000 doses will arrive, 20% less than agreed," Domenico Arcuri said.
Italy, the country with the second highest toll of Covid-19 deaths in Europe after Britain, is also grappling with delays in vaccine deliveries by the U.S. firm Pfizer, to which Rome has already sent a formal warning letter.
"As of today, we are missing 300,000 vaccine doses. Every day there is worse news than the day before. Vaccines are not soft drinks or snacks, they are the only antidote to the dark night that has lasted a year," Arcuri told a news conference.
He said the decisions on deliveries were being taken unilaterally and without notice.
Italy has also asked the European Commission to take action against Pfizer, which has said it is slowing supplies to Europe temporarily in order to make changes that will allow it to boost output.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy to get 20% fewer Moderna Covid-19 vaccines from February 7
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK offers to work with allies to combat "unfair behaviour" by China-backed firms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ukraine bans use of Russian Covid-19 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delink border clash from bilateral ties, China to India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Worried about power of social media companies: UN chief
- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, addressing a press conference on Thursday following his informal briefing to the UN member states on ‘Priorities for 2021’, said he does not think “we can live in a world where too much power is given to a reduced number of companies".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK offers Hong Kong residents a route to citizenship, angering China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK to publish assessment of trans-pacific trade bloc before negotiations start
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alexei Navalny's 'Putin palace' film pushes past 100 million YouTube views
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
German vaccine regulator expects unrestricted EU approval of AstraZeneca's shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Britain withdraws coronavirus public awareness ad criticised for '1950s sexism'
- The advert showed four households - one in which a woman holds a baby next to what seems to be an ironing board, another with a woman home-schooling two children, and a third with two women who are cleaning. The only man is seen sitting on a sofa with a woman and child.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As EU faces shortage, AstraZeneca offers 8 mln extra doses of Covid-19 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK slammed by experts over ‘neo-Victorian’ food poverty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China derecognizes British National Overseas passport
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
11 US soldiers injured after ingesting unknown substance at base in Texas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US officials to press Taiwan, TSMC to resolve auto chip crunch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox