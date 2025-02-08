Menu Explore
It's a girl! Swedish Prince Karl Philip and Princess Sophia announce daughter's birth

AP |
Feb 08, 2025 04:55 PM IST

The young princess, whose name and photograph have not been released, was born Friday in Stockholm.

It's a girl!

FILE - Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia arrive for a gala dinner hosted by Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia at the Royal Palace in Stockholm, Sweden, Monday, May 6, 2024.(AP)
FILE - Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia arrive for a gala dinner hosted by Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia at the Royal Palace in Stockholm, Sweden, Monday, May 6, 2024.(AP)

Sweden’s Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia announced the birth of their fourth child, a daughter.

The young princess, whose name and photograph have not been released, was born Friday in Stockholm. The royals said the baby weighs 3,645 grams (8 lbs) and is 49 centimeters (19 inches) long.

Her father, Prince Carl Philip, is the son of Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and fourth in the line of succession. He married Sofia Hellqvist in June 2015. Their daughter joins her brothers, Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel, and Prince Julian.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and the government congratulated the family in a statement.

"We wish the family all the best,” Kristersson said.

The king is Sweden’s head of state, but his duties are ceremonial and he holds no political power.

The royal family is hugely popular in Sweden and the monarchy enjoys widespread support despite the egalitarianism that otherwise characterizes society in the Nordic country.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Delhi Election 2025.
