Jagmeet Singh mocked after making anti-India remarks; reporters laugh as he exits, ‘that’s not how it works'

In a rather unexpected twist, Canada's New Democratic Party (NDP) leader Jagmeet Singh, known for his vocal support of the Khalistan movement, left reporters in Ottawa amused during a recent press conference. Canada's New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh takes part in a press conference about India-linked criminal activity occurring in Canada, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada October 15, 2024. REUTERS/Blair Gable(REUTERS)

Singh, who had previously formed a coalition with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, called for the expulsion of Indian diplomats and sanctions against India amidst the ongoing diplomatic row over the death of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

When a reporter pointed out that imposing sanctions on India could have a devastating impact on Canada’s economy, Singh took a step back and clarified that Canada’s focus would be on targeting Indian diplomats specifically. The reporter interjected, emphasizing the need for a more strategic "policy" approach.

Singh, however, doubled down, saying, "We have reports from the RCMP that suggest Indian diplomats were hiring criminals to target Canadians. I don’t see why we shouldn’t impose severe sanctions on these diplomats. The Modi government needs to be held accountable, and we, as Canadians, must come together to denounce Modi and ensure the safety of our citizens."

As Singh continued to make his statements, reporters began firing off questions to challenge his assertions. Unprepared for the pushback, he abruptly walked out of the room. The scene that followed, captured by hot mics, became an unexpected moment of humour. As Singh exited, reporters could be heard saying, "He’s gone... he’s gone," which was met with collective laughter. One reporter even yelled, “That’s not how it works!”

Jagmeet Singh ends press conference on an embarrassing note: Watch the video

Singh’s remarks come amidst rising tensions between India and Canada, with Ottawa suggesting possible sanctions against Indian officials. This followed accusations by Canada that Indian agents were involved in organized criminal activities on Canadian soil, including extortion and murder linked to the pro-Khalistan movement.

India has categorically denied these allegations, firmly rejecting any official involvement in Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s death and dismissing Canada’s attempts to implicate Indian agents in criminal activities.