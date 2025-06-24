Search
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
Japan conducts maiden missile test inside its territory in Hokkaido

AP |
Jun 24, 2025 03:39 PM IST

Japan test-fired a Type-88 surface-to-ship missile on Tuesday at the Shizunai Anti-Air Firing Range in Hokkaido, its northernmost main island.

Japan’s army announced Tuesday that it conducted a missile test for the first time on Japanese territory.

Around 300 troops from Japan's 1st Artillery Brigade took part in a missile drill, targeting an unmanned boat 40 km off southern Hokkaido's coast. (Pic used for representation)(AFP)
Around 300 troops from Japan’s 1st Artillery Brigade took part in a missile drill, targeting an unmanned boat 40 km off southern Hokkaido’s coast. (Pic used for representation)(AFP)

The test-firing of the Type-88 surface-to-ship short range missile was conducted Tuesday at the Shizunai Anti-Air Firing Range on Japan’s northernmost main island of Hokkaido.

The exercise by the Ground Self-Defense Force's 1st Artillery Brigade was joined by about 300 soldiers who fired at an unmanned boat about 40 kilometers (24 miles) off the southern coast of Hokkaido, officials said.

Officials were still examining the results of the test, they said.

The test was conducted as Japan accelerates its military buildup to acquire strike-back capabilities as a deterrence to China.

Japan plans to deploy long-range cruise missiles, including Tomahauks, beginning later this year.

Japan has previously conducted missile tests overseas, including in the territories of its defense partners such as the United States and Australia.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
