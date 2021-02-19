Japan expresses worry over China's attempts to alter status quo in Indo-Pacific
Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Thursday confirmed the importance of promoting the vision of a "Free & Open Indo-Pacific" together with more countries for the realisation of the vision on the lines of 3rd Quad foreign ministers meeting, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan in a press release.
Toshimitsu Motegi along with his counterparts Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken participated in the third India-Australia-Japan-USA Quad Ministerial Meeting on Thursday.
The foreign ministers shared the recognition that the existing international order has been under challenge in various fields including unilateral attempts to change the status quo, and that the four countries, which share basic values and are deeply committed to reinforcing a free and open global order based on the rule of law, are playing an increasingly important role under such situations.
They also agreed that they strongly opposed any attempts by China to alter the status quo in the Indo-Pacific by force or coercion and reiterated their call for a free open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.
China has been trying to increase its sphere of influence in the South China Sea as well as in the East China Sea region negating the international laws on seas. It has built artificial islands, Paracel and Spratly island chains in order to claim the 12 nautical miles of the exclusive economic zone (EEZ). In January this year, it passed a law that gave power to its coastguard to fire on foreign vessels and demolish structures built in disputed waters.
Motegi expressed serious concern with regard to China's Coast Guard Law, and the four Ministers concurred to strongly oppose unilateral and forceful attempts to change the status quo in the context of the East and the South China Sea.
The four Ministers concurred on further advancing practical cooperation in various areas such as quality infrastructure, maritime security, counter-terrorism, cybersecurity, humanitarian assistance/disaster relief, education, and human resource development.
"The four Ministers reaffirmed their strong support for the "ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific", which is ASEAN's proactive efforts, and ASEAN's unity and centrality as well as the ASEAN-led regional architecture. They also welcomed proactive efforts by other countries including those in Europe toward a "Free and Open Indo-Pacific," read the release.
Motegi also expressed grave concern for the deteriorating situation in Myanmar and explained that Japan was strongly urging the Myanmar military to immediately stop violence against citizens including shootings, release those who have been detained including State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, and swiftly restore Myanmar's democratic political system. The four Ministers shared the view on the need to recover the democratic regime early, read the release.
In addition, the four Ministers also exchanged views on regional issues such as North Korea as well as cooperation on global challenges including response to the COVID-19 and climate change.
Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad is a four-member grouping of Australia, Japan, India, and the US. It is committed to respecting and upholding international rules and obligations through positive, practical engagement to protect and support the sovereignty, prosperity, and security of the Indo-Pacific region.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan to charge rape victims ₹25,000 for medical examination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US defence secretary calls Saudi Crown Prince, reaffirms strategic ties
- Crown Prince Mohammed, who is also Saudi Defence Minister, reviewed bilateral relations with Lloyd Austin, especially in defence cooperation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Events leading to Facebook’s dramatic unfriending of Australian news outlets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan to get 2.8 million AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses via COVAX program
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO believes badgers, rabbits could have spread Covid-19 to humans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hungary seeks citizen input on easing Covid-19 pandemic restrictions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From bats to seafood market, what WHO coronavirus experts learned in Wuhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia's PM Morrison says he has discussed Facebook news ban with PM Modi
- "People are looking at what Australia is doing," he said, noting that he had already discussed the situation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canada's Justin Trudeau.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cambodia denies new law sets up China-style internet controls
- Critics have said longtime Cambodian leader Hun Sen could use the law replicate China's tight internet controls that block Western media apps and censor content that could undermine the ruling Communist Party.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden to visit Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine plant as US shots accelerate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan expresses worry over China's attempts to alter status quo in Indo-Pacific
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK faces highest peacetime deficit of 270 billion as Rishi Sunak prepares budget
- Britain is facing the largest deficit in peacetime and pressure is building on the chancellor to add to it by extending pandemic support programs including furlough payments that are due to expire over the coming weeks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
19-year-old woman shot last week at Myanmar protest dies
- Mya Thwet Thwet Khine was shot during a demonstration in the capital Naypyitaw on Feb. 9. She had been on life support at a hospital with what doctors had said was no chance of recovery.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden admn introduces immigration bill; Indian IT professionals to be benefited
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Basmati Pakistan all set to register Himalayan pink salt for GI tag
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox