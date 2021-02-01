Japan may extend Covid-19 emergency in 10 prefectures until March 7

Japan is planning to extend the state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic in 10 prefectures, including Tokyo, until March 7, Japanese media reported on Monday, citing sources.

In January, the government imposed a state of emergency in 11 prefectures -- Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba, Tochigi, Aichi, Gifu, Osaka, Kyoto, Fukuoka, and Hyogo.

According to the Kyodo news agency, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will make a final decision after consulting with an expert panel on Tuesday.

The prefecture of Tochigi, where the number of new infections has been declining, is about to have its state of emergency removed.

Meanwhile, Okinawa, which was under consideration for inclusion in the list, is off the hook for the time being.

