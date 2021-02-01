Japan may extend Covid-19 emergency in 10 prefectures until March 7
Japan is planning to extend the state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic in 10 prefectures, including Tokyo, until March 7, Japanese media reported on Monday, citing sources.
In January, the government imposed a state of emergency in 11 prefectures -- Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba, Tochigi, Aichi, Gifu, Osaka, Kyoto, Fukuoka, and Hyogo.
According to the Kyodo news agency, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will make a final decision after consulting with an expert panel on Tuesday.
The prefecture of Tochigi, where the number of new infections has been declining, is about to have its state of emergency removed.
Meanwhile, Okinawa, which was under consideration for inclusion in the list, is off the hook for the time being.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan may extend Covid-19 emergency in 10 prefectures until March 7
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prince Harry accepts apology, ‘substantial’ damages from UK publication
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Get well' messages pour in for UK's Captain Tom, 100, in hospital with Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blinken criticizes Russia, weighs possible sanctions against North Korea: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US voting rights activist Stacey Abrams nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Africa to welcome first delivery of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU says discussions will continue with AstraZeneca to get more vaccines in Q1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amazon ratchets up anti-union pressure on workers in Alabama
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oxford kept Covid-19 vaccine trial volunteers in dark about dosing error
- Reuters shared the letter – which it obtained from the university through a Freedom of Information request – with three different experts in medical ethics. The ethicists all said it indicates the researchers may not have been transparent with trial participants.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iran tells US that a mere signature won’t fix nuclear deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai to wait for bail verdict in national security case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Court fines Navalny's wife after protests in Moscow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar military says will return power after free, fair election
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar's military coup: What led to Aung San Suu Kyi’s detention?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar’s army chief challenges Joe Biden, bets big on China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox