Japan monitoring possible tsunami risk from Indonesia Semeru volcano: Report
Published on Dec 04, 2022 11:04 AM IST
Indonesia's Semeru Volcano: A tsunami from the eruption could reach Okinawa Prefecture.
Reuters |
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Meteorology Agency was monitoring for the possibility of a tsunami after a volcano erupted in Indonesia on Sunday, public broad caster NHK reported.
A tsunami from the eruption, which occurred around 11:18 a.m. Japan time (0218 GMT), could reach Okinawa Prefecture as early as 0530 GMT, NHK quoted the agency as saying.
