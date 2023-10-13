News / World News / Jill Biden, Sara Netanyahu's ‘personal and moving’ exchange on Israel's crisis: ‘We share a broken heart’

Jill Biden, Sara Netanyahu's ‘personal and moving’ exchange on Israel's crisis: ‘We share a broken heart’

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Oct 13, 2023 09:27 PM IST

The US First Lady wrote to the Israel PM's spouse on the crisis in the latter's country due to the terrorist attack by Hamas.

The Israel Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Friday that Sara Netanyahu, the wife of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and US First Lady Jill Biden exchanged letters on Israel's ongoing conflict with Hamas, saying that their interaction was ‘personal and moving.’

Sara Netanyahu (left) and Jill Biden in New York City on September 20, 2023. (Image courtesy: Cleveland Jewish News)
Sara Netanyahu (left) and Jill Biden in New York City on September 20, 2023. (Image courtesy: Cleveland Jewish News)

The PMO posted images of the letters on its X (previously Twitter) account.

The US First Lady began the exchange; her message to Sara Netanyahu read: “Like so many Americans, I am deeply concerned for the people of Israel in the face of this unconscionable terrorist attack. Our resolve is clear – even though our hearts are broken. We stand with the State of Israel and its people, always. You and Bibi are in my prayers.”

‘Bibi’ is the nickname of Benjamin Netanyahu.

His spouse, meanwhile, wrote back: “At this disheartening of times, your letter was a ray of light. You are a true friend. Bibi and I appreciate that and the unwavering support you and Joe have shown us. At the moment, we share a broken heart, but Israel's resolve will see us emerge victorious in this war of good over unspeakable evil. We have no other choice.”

Friday marked day 7 of Israel's conflict with Hamas, which began on October 7, when Hamas terrorists entered the country's territory from the Gaza Strip – which the group governs – and killed citizens and took hostages. In response, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are undertaking Operation Swords of Iron.

