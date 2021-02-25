IND USA
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was tried out on more than 44,000 people, aged 18 and older, in multiple countries.(MINT_PRINT)
world news

J&J’s Covid-19 vaccine closes in on FDA’s nod

Johnson & Johnson's (J&J’s) one-shot vaccine could join Pfizer and Moderna’s shots as early as this week in the battle against a pandemic that has killed more than half a million people in the United States, a grim milestone crossed earlier this week.
By Yashwant Raj, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:33 AM IST

The US drugs regulator has virtually cleared the path for a third Covid-19 vaccine, confirming the efficacy and safety of the Johnson & Johnson shot on Wednesday.

J&J’s one-shot vaccine could join Pfizer and Moderna’s shots as early as this week in the battle against a pandemic that has killed more than half a million people in the United States, a grim milestone crossed earlier this week.

An advisory committee of experts appointed by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will meet on Friday to evaluate the findings and grant emergency use authorisation.

According to papers submitted by Johnson & Johnson to the FDA seeking emergency use go-ahead, the vaccine has demonstrated an overall efficacy level of 66% - 72% in the United States and 57% in South Africa, a country that is dealing with a highly contagious strain of the coronavirus.

The vaccination was more effective, at 86%, against severe forms of Covid-19 in the United States, and 82% against severe disease in South Africa, reducing the risk of hospitalisation and death among those inoculated.

Unlike Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s jabs, Johnson & Johnson’s one is a one-shot vaccine. It’s also known to be easier to store - it can be kept in refrigeration for three months - and transport. The vaccine does not require extremely cold conditions, which the Pfizer vaccine needs.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was tried out on more than 44,000 people, aged 18 and older, in multiple countries. The company applied for emergency use authorisation on February 4.

The pharma giant expects to roll out millions of doses of its vaccine the next week, pending authorisation, but it is likely to fall short of the expected 10 million by February end.

“We will have 20 million doses of the vaccine to be made available by the end of March and we’re prepared to ship, immediately upon emergency use authorisation, nearly 4 million doses of our vaccine, Richard Nettles, the company subsidiary Janssen’s vice-president of medical affairs, said on Tuesday.

Facebook on Wednesday pledged to invest at least $1 billion in the news industry over the next three years. (AFP)
world news

Australian MPs to okay changes to new pay-for-news law

By HT Correspondent, Canberra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:39 AM IST
The government introduced amendments to the so-called Media Bargaining Code after Facebook last week escalated a dispute over the new laws by blocking Australian users from sharing and viewing news content on its popular social media platform.
Local representatives of the WHO and the United Nation’s children’s agency Unicef described the vaccines’ “momentous” arrival as a critical step in bringing the coronavirus pandemic to an end.(AFP)
world news

World’s first doses of Covax jabs rolled out

By HT Correspondent, Accra/geneva
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:35 AM IST
Almost a year after the World Health Organization (WHO) had first described the coronavirus as a global pandemic, a flight carrying 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India landed in Ghana’s capital Accra.
A closed shop on Oxford Street near the Marble Arch landmark in London, U.K., on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Oxford Street. (Bloomberg)
world news

UK business lobby concerned over negative outlook of consumer services firms

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:00 AM IST
CBI said its measure of sentiment among business and professional services firms leapt to +23% in 3 months to February from -21% in the previous 3 months, strongest rise since 2015.
The U.S. Capitol Building is pictured on the fifth day of the impeachment trial of former US President Donald Trump. It has been closed to the public since last spring because of the Covid-19 pandemic.(REUTERS/ File Photo)
world news

Fencing, tightened security at Capitol staying in place for now

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:45 AM IST
The Capitol has been closed to the public since last spring because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Following the Jan. 6 riot, security was tightened significantly.
United Airlines Flight 328 made an emergency landing in Denver when its right Pratt and Whitney PW4000 series engine failed with a loud bang only minutes after takeoff.(AP)
world news

FAA met to discuss more frequent engine inspections days before Denver incident

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:43 AM IST
The Federal Aviation Administration review was prompted after a December failure of a PW4000 series engine on another Boeing 777-200 in Japan.
The winter storm nightmare knocked out power to more than 4 million customers across the state. Several retail electricity providers “are currently in payment breach” under Ercot protocols.(AP/ File photo)
world news

Texas power companies face liquidity crisis as bills mount, board leaders resign

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:18 AM IST
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is working to manage ongoing financial stress in the power market as several billions of dollars in invoices are still outstanding from previous event.
A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone. Facebook had cut off news in Australia last week amid tense negotiations with the government.(Reuters / Representative image)
world news

Australia passes code to force Google, Facebook pay media companies for content

Reuters, Sydney
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:12 AM IST
The new code makes Australia the first country where a government arbitrator will set the rates tech giants have to pay if negotiations with media companies fail.
Healthcare workers move a Covid-19 patient to the Motol hospital in Prague, Czech Republic. Given the spread, the health ministry imposed a travel ban to several African and South American countries after the new S. African variant. (AP/ File photo)
world news

Czech Republic bans travel to South Africa, Brazil due to Covid-19 variants

Reuters, Prague
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:06 AM IST
The health ministry said the travel ban would be in effect from Feb. 26 to April 11, with some exceptions. It includes countries such as Brazil, South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania and others.
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2020, file photo Katherine Tai, the Biden administration's choice to take over as the U.S. trade representative, speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. President Joe Biden’s pick to be the top U.S. trade envoy is promising to work with America’s allies to combat China’s aggressive trade policies. In a written testimony for her confirmation hearing Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, before the Senate Finance Committee, Tai, Biden's choice for U.S. trade representative, said she would “prioritize rebuilding our international alliances and partnerships, and re-engaging with international institutions'' to present Beijing with “a united front of U.S. allies.'' (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)(AP)
world news

Biden's trade nominee Katherine Tai calls China 'both a rival and a partner'

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:56 AM IST
Katherine Tai is pledging to work with allies to take on China while also embarking on a 'pragmatic' approach to the Asian nation.
US President Joe Biden (REUTERS)
world news

Republicans introduce resolution opposing any move to lift sanctions on Iran

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:51 AM IST
The resolution, introduced by Senator Tom Cotton and more than 40 other Republicans, underscores the resistance the Biden administration will face in trying to get back into the 2015 nuclear accord.
Videogame retailer GameStop, which had closed up about 104% on Wednesday and was once again a favorite pick on the WallStreetBets page. (Reuters)
world news

Heavy trading in GameStop leads to hour-long outage for Reddit

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:36 AM IST
Reddit, now more famous for its day-trading forum where individual traders recently triggered a rally in many shorted stocks, has faced several outages in recent months.
HHS has drastically cut its capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly all of the department’s 7,100 beds for immigrant children are full.(AFP Photo. Representative image)
world news

Amid surge, US tries to expedite release of migrant children

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:00 AM IST
US Health and Human Services on Wednesday authorized operators of long-term facilities to pay for some of the children’s flights and transportation to the homes of their sponsors.
"In the end, Iran needs to understand that what’s important is to de-escalate and accept the offer of diplomacy that’s on the table, including from the United States,” German foreign minister Heiko Maas said.(AFP Photo)
world news

Germany urges Iran to accept diplomacy in nuclear dispute

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:12 AM IST
Iran this week effectively set a deadline to lift those sanctions within three months, after which it said it would erase surveillance footage of its nuclear facilities
The B117 variant last week became dominant in Denmark, accounting for nearly two-thirds of all new infections, up from less than 5% at the beginning of the year.(Reuters Photo. Representative image)
world news

Hospitalisation risk 64% higher with UK Covid-19 variant: Report

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:08 AM IST
Out of 2,155 people infected with the variant codenamed B117 in the institute's study, 128 were hospitalised, a rate 64% higher than people infected with other variants, the country's Serum Institute said.
