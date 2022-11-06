Joe Biden calls Afghanistan 'God-forsaken place' a year after chaotic US exit

US president Joe Biden irked the Taliban as he called by repeatedly calling Afghanistan a “God-forsaken place”. Targeting Afghanistan Joe Biden said, “A lot of you have been to Afghanistan. I’ve been to every part of it. It’s a Godforsaken place — it’s a Godforsaken place."

US president made the comments while addressing war veterans at an election rally in San Diego. In his speech, he also recounted his several trips to the Afghan war zone as a senator and vice president of the United States.

Tali­b­an spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid responded to Joe Biden’s remarks claiming that the US leader was doing so in frustration because his party was losing the midterm elections in the US.

“Those making such remarks are doing so out of their frustration and envy for Afghanistan,” he said, adding that since the Taliban takeover in August 2022, peace and stability had returned to Afgh­anistan.

US president Joe Biden withdrew troops from Afgha­nistan in August 2021, after two decades of war with in the country. The withdrawal led to an immediate collapse of the US-backed government in Kabul.

The United States suspended financial assistance to Kabul while the Biden administration imposed sanctions on the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON