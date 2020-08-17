e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Kamala Harris calls birther attacks ‘lies’

Kamala Harris calls birther attacks ‘lies’

President Donald Trump has refused to reject a theory floated by the right wing that falsely says Harris is not qualified to run for vice-president, claiming she is not a natural-born citizen as required by US Constitution.

world Updated: Aug 17, 2020 23:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Washington
Sen. Kamala Harris, then a U.S. Democratic presidential candidate, listens to a question from the audience during a forum held by gun safety organizations the Giffords group and March For Our Lives in Las Vegas, Nevada, US in October 2, 2019.
Sen. Kamala Harris, then a U.S. Democratic presidential candidate, listens to a question from the audience during a forum held by gun safety organizations the Giffords group and March For Our Lives in Las Vegas, Nevada, US in October 2, 2019. (Reuters File Photo )
         

Kamala Harris has lashed out at her critics over questions about her eligibility to run based on her parents’ immigration status at the time of her birth as “lies” and “dirty tactics” to distract attention from the Trump administration’s failures.

“They are going to engage in lies. They are going to engage in deception. They are going to engage in an attempt to distract from the real issue that are impacting the American people,” Harris told the news outlet TheGrio, addressing the issue for the first time. “I expect they will engage in dirty tactics and this is going to be a be a knock-down, drag-out and we are ready,” she said on Sunday.

President Donald Trump has refused to reject a theory floated by the right wing that falsely says Harris is not qualified to run for vice-president, claiming she is not a natural-born citizen as required by US Constitution.

On Saturday, Trump said the issue is “not something that I’m going to be pursuing”, adding that it “does not bother met at all”. Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff , told CNN on Sunday that he believed Harris was eligible to run.

tags
top news
Donald Trump’s plane nearly hit by small drone: Reports
Donald Trump’s plane nearly hit by small drone: Reports
US using national security as excuse to bring down non-American companies: China
US using national security as excuse to bring down non-American companies: China
In first meet after border row, India-Nepal decide to accelerate projects
In first meet after border row, India-Nepal decide to accelerate projects
Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90
Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90
Three hurt as man sets fire to a car after locking them in it in Andhra’s Vijayawada
Three hurt as man sets fire to a car after locking them in it in Andhra’s Vijayawada
At India-Japan Summit next month, Modi and Abe to sign off on key military pact
At India-Japan Summit next month, Modi and Abe to sign off on key military pact
Contempt action sought against Swara Bhasker for Ayodhya judgment remarks
Contempt action sought against Swara Bhasker for Ayodhya judgment remarks
Trump vs Biden | How USA elects President; differences with Indian poll system
Trump vs Biden | How USA elects President; differences with Indian poll system
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesBaramulla EncounterIndia, Nepal MeetingIndia Covid-19 TallyAnkita LokhandeSushant Singh RajputNishikant Kamat dies

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In