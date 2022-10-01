Watch: Kamala Harris's speech gaffe during DMZ trip. It involves North Korea

US Vice President Kamala Harris made a blunder during a speech at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) as she mistakenly praised US' alliance “with the Republic of North Korea”. In a video now shared widely on social media, Kamala Harris can be heard making the gaffe during a high-profile trip to the heavy-fortified area that separates North Korea and South Korea.

“The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea,” Kamala Harris said.

Not correcting herself, Kamala Harris went on to reiterate US' support for the defence of South Korea against Pyongyang.

“I cannot state enough that the commitment of the United States to the defense of the Republic of Korea is iron-clad and that we will do everything in our power to ensure that it has meaning in every way that the words suggest,” she said.

During her trip to the DMZ, Kamala Harris met with American troops at the Camp Bonifas Dining Facility. She was also seen using binoculars to look at the DMZ. Since Donald Trump's meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in 2019, Kamala Harris is the highest ranking US official to visit the DMZ.

