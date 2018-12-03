Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 03, 2018
Kamala Harris to decide on 2020 US presidential bid over holidays

Democrat Kamala Harris, 54, was elected to the US Senate in 2016. She ranked fifth in a November poll of Democratic voters’ preferred nominee to take on president Donald Trump’s re-election bid, Politico news reported on Sunday.

Updated: Dec 03, 2018 09:42 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Democrat Kamala Harris, the first Indian-American to serve in the US Senate, said she will make a decision about a potential 2020 presidential bid during the upcoming holiday season.(AFP Photo)

Democrat Kamala Harris, the first Indian-American to serve in the US Senate, said she will make a decision about a potential 2020 presidential bid during the upcoming holiday season.

“It will ultimately be a family decision,” Harris, who represents the state of California, told MSNBC during an event in San Francisco.

“And over the holiday, I will make that decision with my family.”

Harris, 54, was elected to the Senate in 2016.

She ranked fifth in a November poll of Democratic voters’ preferred nominee to take on president Donald Trump’s re-election bid, Politico news reported on Sunday.

Harris has sent $25,000 to the Democratic parties in four early nominating states: Iowa, South Carolina, Nevada and New Hampshire.

In October, she visited Iowa, South Carolina and Wisconsin to campaign for Democratic candidates ahead of the midterm elections.

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 09:42 IST

