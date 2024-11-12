Kate Middleton ‘never had cancer’? Bombshell conspiracy theories erupt again

In a major deja vu online revival, wild conspiracy theories about Kate Middleton’s cancer battle have broken out again. The Internet turmoil surrounding the Princess of Wales followed a September report by Sky News’ senior royal editor Rhiannon Mills resurfacing this weekend. Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, attends the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph on Whitehall in central London, on November 10, 2024. (AFP)

Conspiracists lost all calm, digging further into the insinuation that Middleton never had cancer and instead only had “pre-cancerous cells,” after she confirmed in March that tests “found cancer.” The news followed a former prolonged conspiracy talk, questioning Kate’s long absence after her abdominal surgery. All the Internet noise ultimately left her with no choice but to come out with the bombshell revelation that she was advised to “undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy.”

Also read | Trump win, Harry-Meghan divorce rumours overshadow Sussex couple's 1st joint appearance in months

The Internet-shaking discussion has yet again soared to the top of social media trends as many wondered whether Middleton had faked the details surrounding her cancer battle amid the already explosive series of ‘Kate Gate” controversies earlier this year.

Why are Kate Middleton cancer conspiracy theories back on the Internet?

Soon after the 42-year-old Princess of Wales revealed in September that she was cancer free after following through with her treatment, the Sky News royal reporter said, “In March, the princess confirmed that pre-cancerous cells had been found following abdominal surgery and that she would have to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy.”

Mills’ word placement didn’t particularly catch attention at the time as the Internet was busy celebrating the happy news. However, her reputed position in the media circle, especially as a member of “ the so-called royal rota, a quasi-official group of royal journalists working for British media who… cooperate with the palace,” according to the Daily Beast, has pushed many to recollect Mills’ “pre-cancerous” phrasing for the worse.

The Palace seemingly confirmed Kate Middleton never had cancer?

Moreover, the outlet detailed that the palace didn’t proactively make any efforts to correct the report despite its usual haste in such matters. The unexpectedly connecting dots further blew out of the water, as a doctor confirmed to the Daily Beast, “You either have pre-cancerous cells or you have cancer, the two terms are not interchangeable.”

Also read | Meghan Markle's ‘appalling’ act over daughter Lilibet's name left Queen Elizabeth ‘furious’

Meanwhile, British commentator Narinder Kaur didn’t let the issue slip by and called the instance to attention. The UK’s breakfast talk show GMB’s occasional talking head was earlier entangled in an online debate surrounding the Middleton’s appearance. She also retweeted a different post about the princess never having cancer.

Kaur personally tweeted, “I don’t know if she had cancer or pre cancer cells. But either way… I’ve been attacked in the most vicious way. Just because I asked why she looked aged. Just THAT. FCK MY LIFE.”

The recent resurgence of the heated debate around Middleton’s cancer subject adds to the flurry of discussions that blew up earlier this year in light of her months-long disappearance after her reported abdominal surgery. More issues bubbled out of control as the palace failed to get its ducks in a row with an overly debated family photograph at the centre.

The unexpected conspiracy streak comes hot on the heels of Kate Middleton’s attendance at the Remembrance Day service at The Cenotaph war memorial in London on Sunday. It marks her first presence at a major royal event since her “cancer free” announcement.