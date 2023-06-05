Kate Middleton's Royal Initiation: Inside the mysterious Balmoral Test and her triumph

Before becoming a beloved member of the royal family, Kate Middleton had to prove herself during the notorious Balmoral test. Renowned royal author Christopher Andersen revealed intriguing details about Kate's visit to the Scottish retreat in 2009, shedding light on what it takes to impress the Queen. Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales arrives at the Saint Pancras Community Association in Camden, north west London, Thursday, May 25, 2023. The princess met kinship carers, to hear about their experiences of raising the child of a relative or friend and the vital role they play in raising the next generation.(AP)

The Balmoral test, as described by Omid Scobie, BAZAAR.com's Royal Editor at Large, is more than a simple visit—it's a royal initiation. Guests are expected to brush up on royal protocol, engage in captivating conversations, and dress appropriately for any occasion. Most importantly, impeccable social etiquette is a must. According to Scobie, "You are entering her space, and whatever she does goes."

Andersen's book, William and Kate: A Royal Love Story, unveiled Kate's experience during the Balmoral test. In 2009, she accompanied Prince William to the retreat, showcasing her compatibility with the royal lifestyle. As the first girl to be brought to Balmoral by William, Kate's enthusiasm for the estate was evident. One member of the Balmoral staff remarked that she appeared "perfectly at home" while angling for fish on the riverbank.

As Kate participated in activities such as angling salmon, trout, and pike by the riverbank, the Balmoral staff noticed her ease and comfort in the environment. One staff member remarked, "Miss Middleton is a perfect fit. We said to ourselves,'The Queen is going to like this one.'"

The Balmoral test holds great significance, as evidenced by the failures of Cherie Blair, Boris Johnson, and Wallis Simpson. On the other hand, Princess Diana, Prince Philip, and the Queen Mother have left a lasting legacy on the estate, showcasing their success.

Guests must adhere to royal etiquette, possess a wealth of conversation topics, and be prepared for various occasions, from hunting to black-tie events. It is an opportunity to showcase respect, adaptability, and good behavior in the presence of the queen, who holds ultimate authority within her private retreat.

The attention to detail is meticulous, extending to the contents of guests' suitcases. According to the author of Finding Freedom, guests often strive to make a positive impression and avoid any negative judgments. Some even opt for entirely new items, ensuring that nothing can be criticized and no unfavorable feedback reaches the queen's ears.

Despite the test's significance, the Queen used to be laid-back during her time at Balmoral. She ensured that guests feel welcomed and included, participating in family barbecues, sharing meals, and, if fortunate enough, playing with her beloved dogs.

As the late Queen Victoria once referred to Balmoral as her "dear Paradise," it seems that Kate Middleton has found her own place within the royal paradise, capturing the admiration and acceptance of both the queen and the Balmoral staff.