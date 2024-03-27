 'Kept punching me..': Israeli hostage recounts sexual assault in Gaza captivity | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

'Kept punching me..': Israeli hostage recounts sexual assault in Gaza captivity

Reuters |
Mar 27, 2024 05:51 PM IST

Soussana said the guard, who called himself Muhammad, put a gun to her forehead, beat her and dragged her to a child's bedroom.

A released Israeli hostage recounted sexual assault at gunpoint by one of the Palestinian militants who held her captive in Gaza, in a first such personal account published on Tuesday in an interview with the New York Times.

Journalists capture images of the destroyed house of released hostage Amit Soussana, kidnapped on the deadly October 7 attack by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, (REUTERS)
Journalists capture images of the destroyed house of released hostage Amit Soussana, kidnapped on the deadly October 7 attack by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, (REUTERS)

Amit Soussana, 40, was taken hostage on Oct. 7 from Kibbutz Kfar Aza. Security camera footage showed her fighting back against her abductors. She said that around Oct. 24 she was attacked by the man guarding her after washing in the bathroom.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Soussana said the guard, who called himself Muhammad, put a gun to her forehead, beat her and dragged her to a child's bedroom. "Then he, with the gun pointed at me, forced me to commit a sexual act on him," Soussana said in the interview.

The Times said Soussana's account was consistent with what she told two doctors and a social worker less than 24 hours after she was freed on Nov. 30. during a week-long truce.

"Their reports about her account state the nature of the sexual act; The Times agreed not to disclose the specifics," the newspaper said.

At least three released hostages have spoken publicly, including one in an interview with Reuters, about incidents of sexual abuse against fellow captives.

On March 5 a team of United Nations experts reported that there were "reasonable grounds to believe" sexual violence, including rape and gang rape, occurred at several locations during the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants.

The team - led by U.N. special envoy for sexual violence in conflict Pramila Patten - visited Israel between Jan. 29 and Feb. 14 on a mission intended to gather, analyse and verify information on sexual violence linked to the Oct. 7 attacks.

It also found what it described as clear and convincing information that some of the hostages taken to Gaza were subjected to sexual violence.

Hamas has repeatedly rejected accusations of sexual violence during and after the Oct. 7 attack.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now!

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / 'Kept punching me..': Israeli hostage recounts sexual assault in Gaza captivity
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On