Home / World News / Camilla's title will be Queen after coronation. Here's why

Camilla's title will be Queen after coronation. Here's why

ByMallika Soni
May 06, 2023 02:10 PM IST

King Charles Coronation: Buckingham Palace tweeted on the eve of the coronation, using “Queen Camilla”.

Camilla, King Charles III's wife, will officially become 'Queen' from 'Queen Consort' following the coronation ceremony where Charles will be crowned the King of the United Kingdom at Westminster Abbey in London. The solemn religious ceremony dates back almost a thousand years and the Westminster Abbey has been the site of every British coronation since that of William The Conqueror in 1066.

King Charles Coronation: Camilla is seen.(AFP)
King Charles Coronation: Camilla is seen.(AFP)

Read more: Australia's Sydney shocks with this King Charles coronation snub ‘to save costs’

Buckingham Palace tweeted on the eve of the coronation, using “Queen Camilla”- which means that Camilla's official title will be Queen after she will be anointed and crowned during the historic ceremony.

The official invitation to the day, the order of service, the Church of England’s prayers and Royal Collection souvenirs all termed Camilla as the “Queen” or “Queen Camilla”.

Read more: On multi-faith coronation, UK PM Rishi Sunak says, ‘moment of pride’

Although, the wife of a king automatically becomes a queen and only a change in legislation would have prevented Camilla from being so. “Queen Camilla” appeared officially for the first time on the coronation invitations as well.

King Charles and Camilla's relationship has spanned over 50 years. Charles and Camilla first met in 1970 and married 18 years ago in a low-key ceremony. Their love story has been linked to marriage of Charles and his ex-wife Princess Diana owing to which it was not accepted by royal fans. In February 2005, Charles and Camilla announce their engagement. The couple got married in 2005.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
king charles coronation
king charles coronation
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out