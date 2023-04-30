In pics: Camilla to wear Queen Elizabeth II's coronation robe made in 1953. Here’s the first look of the royal clothes

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will wear two different sets of robes during the coronation-the Robes of State and the Robes of Estate- on Saturday. Images released by the Buckingham Palace showed Royal School of Needlework’s embroidery team conserving the King’s Robe of State, which will be worn by him on arrival at Westminster Abbey, and the Queen Consort’s Robe of Estate, which will be worn by her after she is crowned, on departure from Westminster Abbey. Camilla, Queen Consort. (AFP)

Royal School of Needlework workers engaged in embroidery of the royal robes. (Royal.UK)

King Charles' Robe of State- to be worn on arrival

The royal family stated that this robe is made of crimson velvet and was worn by King George VI at the Coronation in 1937. In preparation for the coronation service, the velvet has been conserved by the Royal School of Needlework, with the lining and gold lace conserved by Ede and Ravenscroft.

There are a number of plants featured in the robe, all chosen for their personal associations, said the palace. (Royal.UK)

Queen Consort Camilla's Robe of State

The Robe of State to be worn by Camilla was originally made for Queen Elizabeth II in 1953. The robe is made of crimson velvet and has been conserved with adjustments ahead of the coronation.

King Charles' Robe of Estate- to be worn on departure

This robe is made of purple silk velvet embroidered in gold and was worn by King George VI in 1937. Robemakers have conserved and prepared the robe ahead of the coronation.

Queen Consort Camilla's Robe of Estate

The Queen Consort’s new Robe of Estate was designed and hand embroidered by the Royal School of Needlework. The Robe itself was made by Ede and Ravenscroft.

Design of the train draws on the themes of nature and the environment, featuring the national emblems of the United Kingdom. (Royal.UK )

Insects' maiden appearance on the robes

For the first time, insects including bees and a beetle feature on the coronation robe, drawing on the themes of nature and the environment and reflecting the King and Queen Consort's affection for the natural world.