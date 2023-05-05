Home / World News / What is Indian-origin UK PM Rishi Sunak's ‘special’ role at King Charles' coronation

What is Indian-origin UK PM Rishi Sunak's ‘special’ role at King Charles' coronation

ByMallika Soni
May 05, 2023 10:06 PM IST

King Charles Coronation: Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty will be at the head of a procession of flag-bearers.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will read from the biblical book of Colossians at the King Charles coronation as he will continue the tradition of British premiers reading at State occasions, the office of the Archbishop of Canterbury informed. Indian-origin Rishi Sunak, a practising Hindu reading from a biblical book, will resonate with the multi-faith theme of the Christian ceremony.

Britain's King Charles III (L) is greeted by Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.(AFP)
Britain's King Charles III (L) is greeted by Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.(AFP)

Read more: This is how King Charles' coronation will break from royal protocol

"The Archbishop of Canterbury has selected a new Epistle for this Coronation, which will be Colossians 1:9-17. This passage has been chosen to reflect the theme of service to others, and the loving rule of Christ over all people and all things, which runs through this Coronation Liturgy," Lambeth Palace said.

"Following the recent tradition of British Prime Ministers giving readings at State occasions – as Head of the host Nation's government – this will be read by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak,” it added.

Read more: Will he? Won't he? King Charles has doubts Prince Harry will attend coronation

Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty will also be at the head of a procession of flag-bearers as the UK flag is carried by a high-ranking Royal Air Force (RAF) cadet at the coronation.

"Flags of each Realm will be carried by national representatives accompanied by the Governors-General and Prime Ministers. Bearing the flag of the United Kingdom ahead of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Mrs Akshata Murty will be Cadet Warrant Officer Elliott Tyson-Lee,” Buckingham Palace said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
king charles coronation rishi sunak
king charles coronation rishi sunak
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out