What is Indian-origin UK PM Rishi Sunak's ‘special’ role at King Charles' coronation

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will read from the biblical book of Colossians at the King Charles coronation as he will continue the tradition of British premiers reading at State occasions, the office of the Archbishop of Canterbury informed. Indian-origin Rishi Sunak, a practising Hindu reading from a biblical book, will resonate with the multi-faith theme of the Christian ceremony. Britain's King Charles III (L) is greeted by Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.(AFP)

"The Archbishop of Canterbury has selected a new Epistle for this Coronation, which will be Colossians 1:9-17. This passage has been chosen to reflect the theme of service to others, and the loving rule of Christ over all people and all things, which runs through this Coronation Liturgy," Lambeth Palace said.

"Following the recent tradition of British Prime Ministers giving readings at State occasions – as Head of the host Nation's government – this will be read by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak,” it added.

Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty will also be at the head of a procession of flag-bearers as the UK flag is carried by a high-ranking Royal Air Force (RAF) cadet at the coronation.

"Flags of each Realm will be carried by national representatives accompanied by the Governors-General and Prime Ministers. Bearing the flag of the United Kingdom ahead of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Mrs Akshata Murty will be Cadet Warrant Officer Elliott Tyson-Lee,” Buckingham Palace said.

