Knife attack in France, six children injured

Jun 08, 2023

The children were about three years old, police said.

Eight young children and an adult have been injured in a knife attack in Annecy, a town located in the French Alps, French police told Reuters on Thursday.

French Interior minister Gerald Darmanin said on Twitter that adding the attacker had been arrested.
French Interior minister Gerald Darmanin said on Twitter that adding the attacker had been arrested. (Reuters/File)

The children were about three years old, police said.

French Interior minister Gerald Darmanin said on Twitter that adding the attacker had been arrested.

BFM TV reported that the attack had happened in a park and that the assailant had been a Syrian asylum seeker.

