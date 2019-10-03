Knife attacker shot dead after injuring 2 at Paris police headquarters: Sources

world

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 17:54 IST

A knife-wielding man who stabbed two people at police headquarters in central Paris on Thursday has been shot dead, sources told AFP.

The man, who worked as an employee at the police headquarters, was shot by police in the courtyard of the building situated near Notre-Dame cathedral, the sources said

At least one metro station in the vicinity of the building, close to Notre-Dame cathedral and other tourist attractions, was closed.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 17:51 IST