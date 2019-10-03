e-paper
Knife attacker shot dead after injuring 2 at Paris police headquarters: Sources

At least one metro station in the vicinity of the building, close to Notre-Dame cathedral and other tourist attractions, was closed.

world Updated: Oct 03, 2019 17:54 IST
Agence-France Presse
Paris
Police say the assailant was shot and killed at the scene. French media are reporting the attacker was an employee.(Getty images)
         

A knife-wielding man who stabbed two people at police headquarters in central Paris on Thursday has been shot dead, sources told AFP.

The man, who worked as an employee at the police headquarters, was shot by police in the courtyard of the building situated near Notre-Dame cathedral, the sources said

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 17:51 IST

