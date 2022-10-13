Queen Consort Camilla may not be crowned with Kohinoor: Reports

In May ceremony next year, King Charles III's coronation is due to take place. During the ceremony, Queen Consort Camilla is also set to be crowned. As per long established plans, Camilla was set to crowned using regalia containing the controversial Kohinoor diamond. However, this may now be cancelled over row surrounding the ownership of the diamond, The Telegraph reported.

The Kohinoor- one of the world's largest and most controversial diamonds- was set in the crown of the Queen Mother in the 1930s and was expected to be passed on to Camilla.

“The original plan was for the Queen Consort to be crowned with the late Queen Mother’s crown when her husband acceded to the throne. But times have changed and His Majesty The King is acutely sensitive to these issues, as are his advisors. There are serious political sensitivities and significant nervousness around them, particularly regarding India,” a report in the Daily Mail said.

Kohinoor- a 105-carat gemstone- was placed on the Queen Mother’s coffin during her 2002 funeral and has since sat on public display in the Tower of London. The diamond, which was once placed on Mughal king Shah Jahan's throne in the 17th century, was taken away from India following the invasions of Iranian ruler Nadir Shah. It passed through the hands of many rulers before it was ceded to Queen Victoria in 1849 after the British annexation of Punjab.

Kohinoor remains a point of contention as it is considered “stolen” during the British colonial rule in India.

