Home / World News / US denies involvement in alleged drone attack on Putin's residence, says Kremlin ‘lying’

US denies involvement in alleged drone attack on Putin's residence, says Kremlin ‘lying’

AFP | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
May 04, 2023 06:52 PM IST

Russia alleges that Ukraine carried out a "terrorist attack" overnight Tuesday into Wednesday with two drones, aiming to kill President Vladimir Putin,

The White House on Wednesday denied any involvement in an alleged drone attack on the Kremlin, after Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused Washington of guiding Ukraine to launch the assault.

US President Joe Biden(AP)
US President Joe Biden(AP)

Also Read | Explosions in Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities after Kremlin drone attack

"We had nothing to do with this," said John Kirby, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, on MSNBC.

"Peskov is just lying there, pure and simple," he added.

Russia alleges that Ukraine carried out a "terrorist attack" overnight Tuesday into Wednesday with two drones, aiming to kill President Vladimir Putin, a charge which Kyiv has denied.

Peskov, Putin's longtime press secretary, said earlier Wednesday that "decisions on such attacks are not made in Kyiv, but in Washington."

"Kyiv only does what it is told to do," he added.

The incident at the Kremlin comes amid several other recent explosions and trail derailments on Russian and occupied Ukrainian territory.

Kirby reiterated in his interview to MSNBC on Wednesday that Washington does not support or condone attacks by Ukraine outside its borders.

"We've been clear with them publicly and we've been clear with them privately that we do not encourage nor do we enable them to strike outside Ukraine," he said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia
russia
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out