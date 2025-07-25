Search
Fri, Jul 25, 2025
Kristin Cabot salary: How much did the Ex-HR head earn at Astronomer?

Shamik Banerjee
Updated on: Jul 25, 2025 07:20 am IST

Kristin Cabot, Astronomer's Chief People Officer, resigned days after ex-CEO Andy Byron stepped down following their viral cuddle on Coldplay's kiss cam.

Kristin Cabot, the former HR head of Artificial Intelligence firm Astronomer, has left the company, a representative of the Astronomer confirmed to TMZ on Thursday. Cabot, who was the Chief People's Officer at Astronomer, left the company days after CEO Andy Byron, with whom she was caught in an apparent cuddle at a Coldplay concert in Houston.

Kristin is married to Andrew Cabot, the owner of Privateer Rum.(X/@candybarr2009)
As Cabot and Astronomer part ways, we explore the paycheck that the HR head drew at the $1.3 billion tech company.

Kristin Cabot Salary

Kristin Cabot joined Astronomer in November 2024, spending eight and a half months at the company. Her salary at Astronomer is not publicly available information, but based on her experience and position she held at the tech company, an estimate can be made.

Kristin Cabot has more than 20 years of experience in Human Resources with roles at multiple IT companies before she joined Astronomer. Before being hired by the AI firm, she held senior HR roles at Neo4j, ObserveIT and Proofpoint.

Given her seniority and the role as the chief of Human Resources, and with 20 years of experience behind her, she was drawing a six-figure annual salary from Astronomer. The salary for HR head at that level typically ranges between $250,000 and $330,000 per year, depending on the size of the company, as per Salary.com.

There would also have been perks such as bonuses, stock options, and possibly equity.

Also read: New video shows Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot cuddling moments before kiss-cam exposure

Kristin Cabot's Resignation

As of now, Astronomer has not released a statement on the departure of Kristin Cabot. It was only in the report by TMZ that a company official confirmed that Cabot has resigned. Earlier, on July 19, CEO Andy Byron resigned, with co-founder Pete DeJoy taking over as interim CEO till a replacement is hired at Astronomer.

