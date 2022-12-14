Home / World News / Kyiv mayor says Ukraine shot down 10 Iranian-made drones as Russia strikes

Kyiv mayor says Ukraine shot down 10 Iranian-made drones as Russia strikes

world news
Published on Dec 14, 2022 11:11 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Earlier, Klitschko said that there were explosions in the city's central Shevchenkivskyi district.

Russia-Ukraine War: A woman passes by anti-tank hedgehogs in central Kyiv, Ukraine.(AP)
Reuters |

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that air-defence systems shot down 10 Iranian-made Shahed drones early on Wednesday.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the information. Earlier, Klitschko said that there were explosions in the city's central Shevchenkivskyi district.

Topics
russian president vladimir putin russia ukraine crisis
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 15, 2022
