‘Struggling to afford two meals a day’: Rising inflation hits Pakistan's Lahore

People in Pakistan's city of Lahore are reportedly struggling to afford even two meals a day amid rising inflation in the country. Low-income residents are facing financial stress due to rising prices of food, rent, utilities and other essentials. Lahore citizens have expressed concern over the sharp increase in vegetable prices. (AFP)

Residents have said that the rising cost of daily necessities, including flour, cooking oil, pulses and vegetables, has made it increasingly difficult for them to afford even two meals a day, news agency ANI reported.

There has also been a sharp increase in vegetable prices in Lahore, with residents saying vegetables are being sold for between ₹150 and ₹300 per kilogram, depending on the item and market.

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Citizens said that even commonly consumed items such as potatoes and tomatoes have become increasingly unaffordable, the report stated.