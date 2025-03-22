Lebanon PM flags risk of 'new war' after Israeli airstrikes

After Israeli artillery and airstrikes hit south Lebanon on Saturday, the beleaguered nation's prime minister, Nawaf Salam, warned that his country was at risk of being drawn into a "new war". Smoke billows from the site of Israeli artillery shelling that targeted the area of the southern Lebanese village of Yohmor.(AFP)

“Salam warned of renewed military operations on the southern border, because of the risks they carry dragging the country into a new war, which will bring woes to Lebanon and the Lebanese people,” a Lebanese statement reads.

Israel said today it had intercepted rockets fired from across the border. The country's military claimed three rockets were launched from a Lebanese district.

Saturday's exchange came days after Israel effectively ended the ceasefire in Gaza with Palestinian militant group Hamas, an ally of Hezbollah.

Lebanon's state news agency said Israeli artillery hit two towns in southern Lebanon with airstrikes on three other towns closer to the border.

The Israeli military had warned it would "respond severely to the morning's attack."

Won't allow rockets: Israel

Hamas' attack on Israel in 2023 embroiled the region into a protracted war. Israel later engaged Hezbollah after it fired at the nation to show solidarity with Hamas. Over the next few months, Israel killed top Hamas and Hezbollah leaders by employing precision strikes.

Nawaf Salam warned of a renewal of military operations in the south of the country. "All security and military measures must be taken to show that Lebanon decides on matters of war and peace," he added.

Israeli defence minister Israel Katz said the Lebanese government bore responsibility for any rocket salvoes from its territory.

"We will not allow rocket fire from Lebanon on the Galilee communities. We promised security to the communities of the Galilee - and that is exactly how it will be. The rule for Metula is the rule for Beirut," Katz said in a statement.

