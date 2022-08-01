Liz Truss wins UK cabinet backing as voting begins in PM contest
British Conservative frontrunner Liz Truss won another heavyweight endorsement Monday as Tory members began a month of voting to decide the next occupant of 10 Downing Street.
Truss's lagging rival Rishi Sunak vied to make up lost ground with a plan for future tax cuts -- and potentially to fund a future women's football World Cup in Britain after England's "Lionesses" won the European championship.
Truss attended Sunday's final against Germany, and the first victory by any England football team in a major tournament since 1966 wiped Sunak's long-term tax slashing plan off all the front pages except The Daily Telegraph.
The Conservative party contenders were going head to head later Monday in a members' hustings, in the southwestern city of Exeter -- the second of 12 such events before the winner is announced on September 5.
Sunak, a polished debater, needs to recapture momentum after Truss steamed into a strong polling lead on a platform of immediate tax cuts to address Britain's worst cost-of-living crisis in generations.
Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi joined other luminaries of Boris Johnson's cabinet in backing the foreign secretary against Sunak, his predecessor in the Treasury.
"Liz understands that the status quo isn't an option in times of crisis," Zahawi wrote in the Telegraph, attacking Sunak's plan to prioritise fighting inflation now, before cutting taxes later.
"We need a 'booster' attitude to the economy, not a 'doomster' one, in order to address cost-of-living woes and the challenges on the world stage," the new chancellor said.
Sunak's resignation from the scandal-tainted Johnson's cabinet helped spark a ministerial exodus that forced the prime minister out last month.
As they began receiving postal and online ballot forms, a large chunk of the roughly 200,000 Tory members are said by pollsters to nurse a grievance against Sunak -- one shared by Johnson.
The prime minister is not formally taking sides, but has told aides that he intends to give his successor some words of advice, "whoever she may be", the Sunday Times reported.
- 'Distasteful, even dangerous' -
Despite her endorsements from the likes of Zahawi, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis and Tory centrist Tom Tugendhat, Truss has warned against complacency.
Heading into the Exeter hustings, the foreign secretary has markedly improved in her sometimes robotic public delivery -- seen most notoriously in a 2014 speech when she was environment secretary.
Returning to her former field, the Remainer-turned-Brexit zealot promised over the weekend to "unleash" farmers from European Union regulations to improve the UK's food security.
Truss also promised to tackle labour shortages in agriculture, partly caused by post-Brexit restrictions on immigration which have forced UK farmers to leave fruit rotting in fields and to slaughter healthy pigs.
And Truss unveiled a plan on education, vowing that all school students with top grades would automatically get an invitation to apply for Oxford, Cambridge or other prestigious universities.
Both Truss and Sunak went to Oxford -- in her case after attending a state school in the northern city of Leeds that she says let too many pupils down by failing to push them to excel.
Both the contenders have stressed the need for unity once the election is out of the way, aware that the opposition Labour party is riding high in the polls amid the economic crisis and political tumult of Johnson.
But their supporters have not been holding back, especially combative Truss ally Nadine Dorries.
The culture secretary retweeted an image portraying Johnson as Julius Caesar, being stabbed in the back by Sunak.
Last year, Conservative MP David Amess was stabbed to death by an Islamic State group follower.
In view of that, Dorries' retweet was "distasteful and even verging on dangerous", Sunak supporter Greg Hands told Sky News.
-
Australia considers lifting euthanasia ban after 25 years
A new bill was introduced in the Australian Parliament on Monday seeking to lift a 25-year ban on doctor-assisted suicide in two territories. Australia's sparsely populated Northern Territory in 1995 became the first place in the world to legalize voluntary euthanasia. The two territories account for fewer than 1 million of Australia's population of 26 million people. A conservative government was again in power in 2018 when a bill failed to overturn the ban.
-
US teen killed in stabbings on Wisconsin river, 4 others injured
A Minnesota teenager died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river, authorities said. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson the victims and suspect, a 52-year-old Prior Lake, Minnesota man, were all on the Apple River when the attack happened Saturday afternoon. They were tubing with two different groups that included about 20 people. A 17-year-old boy from Stillwater, Minnesota, died.
-
Canada: TIFF to showcase works of Indian filmmaker Satyajit Ray
The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is showcasing the works of legendary Indian filmmaker Satyajit Ray this month. The ten-film set though is not just a retrospective of Ray's films, but takes a broader approach. Titled Satyajit Ray: His Contemporaries and Legacy, the selection is curated by Mumbai-based programmer Meenakshi Shedde. Four of Ray's celebrated creations will feature, opening with Charulata, released in 1964, and his “personal favourite”, according to Shedde.
-
World Breastfeeding Week: UNICEF, WHO urge stakeholders to aid related policies
On the occasion of World Breastfeeding Week, UNICEF and WHO expressed the importance of breastfeeding and called on governments to allocate increased resources to protect, promote and support related policies and programmes. In a tweet, UNICEF, now officially known as United Nations Children's Fund, spoke about how breastfeeding gives babies the best and only nutrition they need in their first six months of life and helps prevent illnesses and boost brain development.”
-
Myanmar's junta chief wins approval to extend state of emergency
Myanmar's junta chief has won approval to extend a state of emergency for six more months, state media reported on Monday. Min Aung Hlaing, who led last year's coup, requested the military government to "allow him to serve for an additional 6 months," according to a report in the Global New Light of Myanmar. Members of the junta's National Defence and Security Council "unanimously supported the proposal," it said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics