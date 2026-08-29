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LPG cylinders, tyres, and wood: Debris from Nepal floods choke Gandak river in UP

Debris, including LPG cylinders, tyres, cupboards and wood, all swept away from flood-affected areas of Nepal, has also been spotted on the banks of Gandak.

Published on: Aug 29, 2026, 12:50:29 IST
By HT Correspondent
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Flash floods in Nepal have sent a heavy load of silt, wood and household debris into the Gandak river system in Kushinagar and Maharajganj districts, prompting irrigation authorities to temporarily shut canals amid concerns that the sediment could choke the network.

Parts of Bihar are facing a threat of a deluge as water levels in the Ganga, Gandak, Kosi, and Burhi Gandak rivers show a rising trend following the flash floods in Nepal. (HT)
Parts of Bihar are facing a threat of a deluge as water levels in the Ganga, Gandak, Kosi, and Burhi Gandak rivers show a rising trend following the flash floods in Nepal. (HT)

The Gandak River flows in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh from Nepal. Follow for live updates on Nepal floods here.

Chief engineer (irrigation) Vikas Singh said nearly 13 cubic metres of silt has been added to the river, making the sediment load a major concern. He said canals would be reopened after the high-silt flow subsides.

LPG cylinders, tyres, and more

Deep Dive

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Debris, including LPG cylinders, tyres, cupboards and large quantities of wood, all swept away from flood-affected areas of Nepal, has also been spotted on the banks of Gandak in Kushinagar and Maharajganj districts, local authorities said.

Also Read | 'Virgin forest, sheer cliffs': Satellite shows before-after images of Nepal-China border ravaged by flood

Authorities on alert

Kushinagar District Magistrate Mahendra Singh Tanwar said teams were monitoring the river and vulnerable stretches. “The water level and movement of material in the Gandak are being continuously monitored. People have been advised to remain alert and stay away from the river,” officials said.

District authorities remain on high alert in villages along the Gandak and other rivers receiving water from Nepal. Revenue officials, police, SDRF teams and other agencies have been deployed at vulnerable locations, with evacuation arrangements in place if the situation worsens.

Also Read | ‘Everything, everyone is gone’: Mapping the glacier collapse that has killed hundreds, devastated Nepal and Tibet

Nepal floods

The floods have also disrupted travel in Nepal, with tourists returning to India through the Sonauli border (Maharajganj district) after road closures, mudslides in the Himalayan nation.

Mumbai resident Meena Satpal, who was travelling to Kathmandu with her family, said they were stopped near Narayanghat. (a transport hub in Nepal) . After learning about worsening flood conditions and road damage, they abandoned their trip and returned to India through the Sonauli border, she said.

Meanwhile, four more bodies were recovered at different places along the river on Friday, police said. Six bodies were recovered by NDRF personnel on Thursday.

Bihar on flood alert

Parts of Bihar are facing a threat of a deluge as water levels in the Ganga, Gandak, Kosi and Burhi Gandak rivers showed a rising trend following the devastating flash floods and rains in neighbouring Nepal. Around 1.02 lakh cusecs of water were released from the Gandak Barrage by 5 pm on Friday.

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Home/World News/LPG Cylinders, Tyres, And Wood: Debris From Nepal Floods Choke Gandak River In UP
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