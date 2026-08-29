LPG cylinders, tyres, and wood: Debris from Nepal floods choke Gandak river in UP

Chief engineer (irrigation) Vikas Singh said nearly 13 cubic metres of silt has been added to the river, making the sediment load a major concern. He said canals would be reopened after the high-silt flow subsides.

The Gandak River flows in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh from Nepal. Follow for live updates on Nepal floods here .

Flash floods in Nepal have sent a heavy load of silt, wood and household debris into the Gandak river system in Kushinagar and Maharajganj districts, prompting irrigation authorities to temporarily shut canals amid concerns that the sediment could choke the network.

How are local authorities responding to the rising threat of flooding from the Gandak river?

How are local authorities responding to the rising threat of flooding from the Gandak river?

What debris has been reported in the Gandak river due to the Nepal floods?

What debris has been reported in the Gandak river due to the Nepal floods?

Debris, including LPG cylinders, tyres, cupboards and large quantities of wood, all swept away from flood-affected areas of Nepal, has also been spotted on the banks of Gandak in Kushinagar and Maharajganj districts, local authorities said.

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Authorities on alert Kushinagar District Magistrate Mahendra Singh Tanwar said teams were monitoring the river and vulnerable stretches. “The water level and movement of material in the Gandak are being continuously monitored. People have been advised to remain alert and stay away from the river,” officials said.

District authorities remain on high alert in villages along the Gandak and other rivers receiving water from Nepal. Revenue officials, police, SDRF teams and other agencies have been deployed at vulnerable locations, with evacuation arrangements in place if the situation worsens.

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Nepal floods The floods have also disrupted travel in Nepal, with tourists returning to India through the Sonauli border (Maharajganj district) after road closures, mudslides in the Himalayan nation.

Mumbai resident Meena Satpal, who was travelling to Kathmandu with her family, said they were stopped near Narayanghat. (a transport hub in Nepal) . After learning about worsening flood conditions and road damage, they abandoned their trip and returned to India through the Sonauli border, she said.

Meanwhile, four more bodies were recovered at different places along the river on Friday, police said. Six bodies were recovered by NDRF personnel on Thursday.