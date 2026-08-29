‘Everything, everyone is gone’: Mapping the glacier collapse that has killed hundreds, devastated Nepal and Tibet

“I have no one left waiting for me. Everything and everyone is gone. The end,” Dibga Tamang said, a day after a glacial collapse high up in the Himalayas unleashed a tsunami-like flood that ripped through Nepal and bordering Tibet. Tamang was among the last people rescued from Rasuwa, airlifted along with three others to an army camp in Nuwakot, Nepal. An HT infographic shows the exact spot where the glacier ruptured, setting off a torrential flood through the Himalayas in Nepal and Tibet on August 26, 2026. (HT Graphic)

Two days on, the scope of the Himalayan disaster is only beginning to emerge. “Sadly, we’re only seeing the beginning of this tragedy,” Unicef spokesperson Ricardo Pires told reporters on Friday.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies puts the number affected at roughly 93,000. Its Nepal delegation head, David Fisher, called the trauma “enormous”.

Confirmed deaths on Friday night stood at 579 in Nepal and five across the border in Tibet. Kathmandu's disaster authority listed 1,924 people as missing, nearly twice more than its tally from the day before. On the Chinese side, 558 were unaccounted for in Gyirong county in Tibet. And ten bodies were pulled from rivers flowing south into Uttar Pradesh, police told Reuters.

Nepal floods, in visuals: A collapse 5,200m high, 170km of devastation, bodies swept up to India & a lake overflowing