Lunar New Year 2024 - Year of the Dragon, traditions, preparations and more

Lunar New Year is almost here, and it's a time of vibrant festivities, cherished traditions, and hopeful beginnings, marking the first new moon of the lunar calendar. As we enter in the Year of the Dragon on February 10, 2024, let's delve into the rich tapestry of customs and rituals that make this occasion so special. A man stands next to a dragon installation ahead of the Lunar New Year in Beijing, China February 7, 2024. (REUTERS)

What is the Year of the Dragon and what does it mean?

The Chinese zodiac follows a 12-year cycle with each year represented by an animal. 2024 is the Year of the Dragon. Your zodiac sign depends on your birth year. This year, babies born will be dragons. According to tradition, luck for each zodiac sign depends on the positions of the Tai Sui, stellar deities linked to Jupiter.

Why do people light firecrackers and wear red on Lunar New Year? Meet Nian

According to folklore, a legendary creature named Nian would terrorize villages every Lunar New Year. Villagers discovered that Nian feared the colour red, loud noises, and bright lights. This led to traditions like wearing red, hanging red banners, and lighting firecrackers or fireworks to scare away evil spirits.

Lunar New Year preparations

Festivities last for 15 days, starting with the making of festive cakes and puddings about a week before the new year. Hanging red banners and cleaning the house are common preparations to invite good fortune and drive away bad luck. People avoid washing hair or buying shoes during the lunar month to prevent washing away luck or inviting losses.

Lunar New Year's Eve:

Families gather for a special dinner on Lunar New Year's Eve, featuring dishes symbolising luck and prosperity. Traditional dishes include fish (symbolizing surplus), puddings (for advancement), and foods resembling gold ingots.

Lunar New Year's Day: Family visits and red envelops:

The first few days involve visiting family and friends, exchanging gifts, and giving out red packets (hongbao/lai see) for luck and protection. Married couples give red packets to unmarried individuals, especially children, to ward off evil spirits.

Temple visits on day 3

Day three is called "chi kou/cek hau," or red mouth, believed to be prone to arguments. People visit temples to make offerings and seek blessings for the coming months, especially if their zodiac sign clashes with the stars.

The People's Birthday on day 7:

Day seven celebrates the creation of humanity by the Chinese mother goddess, Nuwa, known as renri/jan jat (the people's birthday). Different communities have various traditions, like serving birthday foods such as yeesang or sweet rice balls.

The Lantern Festival on day 15:

The Lantern Festival on the 15th day marks the end of the Lunar New Year celebrations. Lanterns are lit to symbolise hope for the coming year, and young people traditionally meet to admire lantern displays. It's also known as Chinese Valentine's Day, celebrating the arrival of spring and the departure of winter.