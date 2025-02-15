Magnitude 3.7 earthquake strikes California, Tremors felt in Malibu, Thousand Oaks and Oxnard

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck California on Friday evening. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the tremor occurred at approximately 11:44 p.m. local time on Valentine’s Day. The quake originated at a depth of 15.3 kilometers, with its epicenter located 11 kilometers northwest of Malibu. Tremors were felt across Thousand Oaks, Oxnard, Simi Valley, and Ventura, and some residents in Los Angeles also reported shaking. It remains unclear whether any damage resulted from the earthquake. Earthquake strikes California. (Reuters)

Social media reactions -

Many California residents took to X (formerly Twitter) to report the earthquake.

“Lemme be one of the first in LA to tweet... EARTHQUAKE!!!!” one person wrote.

Another wrote, “3.7 Earthquake. First fires, then mudslides and now an earthquake.”

A third resident wrote, “That was a 3.8 magnitude. Is the 10.0 next ? With the way 2025 is going for Socal, expect the unexpected.”

Another person tweeted, “That was a good shake. I dont know how I’m the only one in the house that felt it. Still feel it in my legs.”

Recent earthquakes -

California's Bay Area was rocked by several earthquakes on Thursday. The strongest tremor hit near Hayward, roughly 20 miles southeast of Oakland, at 1:59 p.m. local time, according to the USGS. The earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 3.7 in Alameda County, which borders San Francisco. It struck at a depth of 4.3 miles. In addition, other earthquakes were recorded nearby, with magnitudes of 3.3, 3.2, and 2.7.