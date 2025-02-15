Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Magnitude 3.7 earthquake strikes California, Tremors felt in Malibu, Thousand Oaks and Oxnard

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Feb 15, 2025 01:49 PM IST

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.7 struck California on Friday. Tremors were felt in Malibu, Thousand Oaks, Oxnard, Simi Valley and Ventura.

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck California on Friday evening. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the tremor occurred at approximately 11:44 p.m. local time on Valentine’s Day. The quake originated at a depth of 15.3 kilometers, with its epicenter located 11 kilometers northwest of Malibu. Tremors were felt across Thousand Oaks, Oxnard, Simi Valley, and Ventura, and some residents in Los Angeles also reported shaking. It remains unclear whether any damage resulted from the earthquake.

Earthquake strikes California. (Reuters)
Earthquake strikes California. (Reuters)

Social media reactions -

Many California residents took to X (formerly Twitter) to report the earthquake.

“Lemme be one of the first in LA to tweet... EARTHQUAKE!!!!” one person wrote.

Another wrote, “3.7 Earthquake. First fires, then mudslides and now an earthquake.”

A third resident wrote, “That was a 3.8 magnitude. Is the 10.0 next ? With the way 2025 is going for Socal, expect the unexpected.”

Another person tweeted, “That was a good shake. I dont know how I’m the only one in the house that felt it. Still feel it in my legs.”

Recent earthquakes -

California's Bay Area was rocked by several earthquakes on Thursday. The strongest tremor hit near Hayward, roughly 20 miles southeast of Oakland, at 1:59 p.m. local time, according to the USGS. The earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 3.7 in Alameda County, which borders San Francisco. It struck at a depth of 4.3 miles. In addition, other earthquakes were recorded nearby, with magnitudes of 3.3, 3.2, and 2.7.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On