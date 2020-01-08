e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020
Home / World News / Magnitude 4.5 quake hits near Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant: USGS

Magnitude 4.5 quake hits near Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant: USGS

The quake, which had a depth of 10 kilometres, rattled an area less than 50km from Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant near the country’s Gulf coast.

world Updated: Jan 08, 2020 13:01 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Tehran
State news agency IRNA said the earthquake was felt in Bushehr, site of the country’s sole nuclear power plant.
State news agency IRNA said the earthquake was felt in Bushehr, site of the country’s sole nuclear power plant.(Representative Photo/AP)
         

A magnitude 4.5 earthquake on Wednesday rattled an area less than 50 kilometres (30 miles) from Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant near the country’s Gulf coast, a US monitor said.

The quake, which had a depth of 10 kilometres, struck 17 kilometres south-southeast of Borazjan city at 6:49 am (0319 GMT), the US Geological Survey said on its website.

State news agency IRNA said the earthquake was felt in Bushehr, site of the country’s sole nuclear power plant.

tags
top news
What Iran’s tit-for-tat missile attack on US interests means for India
What Iran’s tit-for-tat missile attack on US interests means for India
80 ‘American terrorists’ killed in dozen missile attacks: Iran state media
80 ‘American terrorists’ killed in dozen missile attacks: Iran state media
Ukrainian plane crashes after take-off in Iran, all 176 on board killed: Report
Ukrainian plane crashes after take-off in Iran, all 176 on board killed: Report
Truth behind viral video showing US’s attack on Iran’s Qasem Soleimani
Truth behind viral video showing US’s attack on Iran’s Qasem Soleimani
‘Can get a 50-ball 100 in Tests,’ Gambhir’s huge praise for India batsman
‘Can get a 50-ball 100 in Tests,’ Gambhir’s huge praise for India batsman
Watch: BMW i3 concept at CES 2020 is less of a car, more a luxury hotel room
Watch: BMW i3 concept at CES 2020 is less of a car, more a luxury hotel room
Apple iPhone SE 2: Here’s what upcoming affordable iPhone could look like
Apple iPhone SE 2: Here’s what upcoming affordable iPhone could look like
Bharat Bandh: Railway tracks blocked, protest marches in several states
Bharat Bandh: Railway tracks blocked, protest marches in several states
trending topics
Bharat Bandh Live UpdatesBharat BandhGaganyaanJNU AttackAishe GhoshKareena KapoorChhapaakSamsung Galaxy Fold 2Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news