Home / World News / Mainland China reports 48 new confirmed coronavirus cases

Mainland China reports 48 new confirmed coronavirus cases

Mainland China had 48 new cases on Monday, the National Health Commission said in a statement, up from 31 new infections a day earlier.

world Updated: Mar 31, 2020 06:18 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Beijing
People wearing face masks exit a subway station following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing, China March 30, 2020.
People wearing face masks exit a subway station following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing, China March 30, 2020. (Reuters photo)
         

Mainland China reported on Tuesday a rise in new confirmed coronavirus cases, reversing four days of declines, due to an uptick in infections involving travelers arriving from overseas.

Mainland China had 48 new cases on Monday, the National Health Commission said in a statement, up from 31 new infections a day earlier.

All of the 48 cases were imported, bringing the total number of imported cases in China to 771 as of Monday.

There was no reported new case of local infection on Monday, according to the National Health Commission. (Reporting by Ryan Woo, Se Young Lee and Lusha Zhang; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

