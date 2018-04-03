Malaysia intercepts boat carrying Rohingya refugees

Malaysia’s navy chief said authorities have detained a boat carrying 56 people believed to be Muslim Rohingya refugees who fled Myanmar.

Adm. Ahmad Kamarulzaman Ahmad Badaruddin said the boat was intercepted after it entered Malaysian waters and is now at the northern resort island of Langkawi.

He said on Tuesday that all 56 passengers, mostly children and women, were safe but tired and hungry, and were given food and water. The naval chief said the boat and its passengers would be handed over to immigration authorities.

About 7,00,000 Rohingyas have fled western Myanmar’s Rakhine state to neighbouring Bangladesh in the past seven months to escape a brutal counter-insurgency campaign by Myanmar’s army.