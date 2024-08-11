 Man tries to scale Eiffel Tower on last day of Paris Olympics, arrested | World News - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Aug 11, 2024
Man tries to scale Eiffel Tower on last day of Paris Olympics, arrested

Reuters |
Aug 11, 2024 09:47 PM IST

Videos posted on social media showed the climber skirting the Olympic rings as he made his way up without ropes.

A climber scaled the north face of the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Sunday, the last day of the Olympics, before he was intercepted by police mid-way up, police said.

In this photo provided by Nicky Worlock, a man climbs the Eiffel Tower, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Paris France. (AP)
In this photo provided by Nicky Worlock, a man climbs the Eiffel Tower, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Paris France. (AP)

"At 2.45 pm, an individual was seen climbing the Eiffel Tower. The police immediately intervened and arrested the individual," a police spokesman said.

Videos posted on social media showed the bare-chested climber skirting the Olympic rings as he made his way up without ropes. In one, the grinning climber can be heard saying to bystanders "bloody warm, innit?" as he is escorted off the viewing platform by police.

The tower operator did not respond to a request for comment.

